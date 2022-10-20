ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal ISD hosting job fair on Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The Comal Independent School District is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Tuesday. The job fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Ranch Elementary, located in the 30500 block of Johnson Way in Bulverde.
GoFundMe Set Up By Russell Rush Family

After spending almost 20 years as an influential member of the San Antonio Community, Russell Rush passed away over the weekend surrounded by his family and friends. A GoFundMe has been set up by a member of Russell's family, and is the best way to help support his family during this incredibly hard time.
As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween. Dario’s Bakery shows us how to...
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
Scholar Athlete: Isabella Villanueva, Young Women’s Leadership Academy

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isabella Villanueva of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Isabella is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball. She’s been a member of the Powerlifting and Olympic Weightlifting team since 2020. She was named Academic All-District the last two years and was named All-Area First-Team last season. She’s the Senior Class Secretary and a member of the National Honor Society, Crafts for Charity and Transportation You. Isabella maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to play collegiate volleyball for Emory University and major in Biology and become a nurse or enter medical school.
'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey

SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case

SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
