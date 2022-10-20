Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
KSAT 12
Students, community come together to build altar for Muertosfest
SAN ANTONIO – Local students are learning about the Day of the Dead and creating an altar to showcase at the 10th annual Dia De Los Muertos at Hemisfair. “I am just so proud of our students,” said Herff Elementary School art teacher Shannon Cregg. Over the last...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD hosting job fair on Tuesday night
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The Comal Independent School District is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Tuesday. The job fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Ranch Elementary, located in the 30500 block of Johnson Way in Bulverde.
iheart.com
GoFundMe Set Up By Russell Rush Family
After spending almost 20 years as an influential member of the San Antonio Community, Russell Rush passed away over the weekend surrounded by his family and friends. A GoFundMe has been set up by a member of Russell's family, and is the best way to help support his family during this incredibly hard time.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman living with ALS shines light on healthcare disparities with the disease
SAN ANTONIO – They dote on each other like any other happily married couple. “Kind of a funny story there. Easy baby, it’s okay,” Jack Triplett said. “We’ll be together 29 years on Tues... 29 years on Tuesday,” Laura Triplett added. After almost three decades...
KSAT 12
Morgan’s Wonderland to host Halloween celebration benefiting the SA Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Get spooky and give back with Morgan’s Wonderland through October. The nonprofit inclusive theme park is hosting a Halloween celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. People that bring in five non-perishable items to the park before Oct. 31 will receive...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween. Dario’s Bakery shows us how to...
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
KSAT 12
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
KSAT 12
Scholar Athlete: Isabella Villanueva, Young Women’s Leadership Academy
SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isabella Villanueva of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Isabella is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball. She’s been a member of the Powerlifting and Olympic Weightlifting team since 2020. She was named Academic All-District the last two years and was named All-Area First-Team last season. She’s the Senior Class Secretary and a member of the National Honor Society, Crafts for Charity and Transportation You. Isabella maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to play collegiate volleyball for Emory University and major in Biology and become a nurse or enter medical school.
KSAT 12
Mission to upskill: How one nonprofit is helping job seekers compete for new opportunities
SAN ANTONIO – Many companies around the country are dealing with labor shortages, but one solution to that issue is retraining. Project Quest was created to offer workforce training programs for the unemployed and under-skilled job seeker. In 30 years, the nonprofit has helped 8,000 participants. David Zammiello is...
KENS 5
'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey
SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hospitals see surge of children’s respiratory illness. One mother shares her story
SAN ANTONIO – Across the country, hospitals are filling up with children fighting respiratory illnesses. Here in San Antonio, local hospitals are facing rising numbers of the flu, rhinovirus, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “You’re still a mom, and your heart always goes to your child first. She scared me,”...
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms. Russell Rush, a radio...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in New Braunfels
The distillery will also produce clear spirits aged in whiskey barrels.
KSAT 12
Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
Charges dropped against San Antonio vice principal
SAN ANTONIO — Tara Hunter is still crying tears of relief after being cleared of an injury to a child charge that was levied against her six long months ago. The longtime educator said that, with her legal issue resolved, she's now looking for relief in the court of public opinion.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case
SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
