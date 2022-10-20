SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isabella Villanueva of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Isabella is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball. She’s been a member of the Powerlifting and Olympic Weightlifting team since 2020. She was named Academic All-District the last two years and was named All-Area First-Team last season. She’s the Senior Class Secretary and a member of the National Honor Society, Crafts for Charity and Transportation You. Isabella maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to play collegiate volleyball for Emory University and major in Biology and become a nurse or enter medical school.

