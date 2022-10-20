ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Do you know what makes a storm severe? 🤔

We’re no strangers to severe storms in San Antonio and South Central Texas. From giant hailstones, to damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding -- we get it all. But do you know what technically makes a storm “severe?”. Test your weather knowledge by taking the quiz below ⬇️...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween. Dario’s Bakery shows us how to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

View CPS Energy map for reported power outages

SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity. Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken. CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Are there misconceptions about the Latino Vote? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – An important part of Latino culture is tradition, and in recent years, there has been a push to make voting another important cultural custom. Every election season, the Latino vote is a term that is discussed, but what does that mean? Is the Latino vote a sleeping giant?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Comal ISD hosting job fair on Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The Comal Independent School District is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Tuesday. The job fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Ranch Elementary, located in the 30500 block of Johnson Way in Bulverde.
BULVERDE, TX
KSAT 12

DOJ, FBI, Army hold press conference in San Antonio about cybercrime operation affecting millions

SAN ANTONIO – Federal law enforcement officials will give details Tuesday about a transnational cybercrime operation that has millions of potential victims around the world. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr., and San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Marc Martin with the Army CID Cyber Field Office are all expected to speak at the 11 a.m. press conference.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for missing, endangered 6-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 6-year-old girl who is missing and considered to be in danger. Aracely Flores was last seen Saturday in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek, police said. The girl’s mother told SAPD that she gave permission for Aracely...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

