San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
KSAT 12
Do you know what makes a storm severe? 🤔
We’re no strangers to severe storms in San Antonio and South Central Texas. From giant hailstones, to damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding -- we get it all. But do you know what technically makes a storm “severe?”. Test your weather knowledge by taking the quiz below ⬇️...
KSAT 12
Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live-Tuesday, October 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tasty treats, affordable costumes, Filipino-American dishes and a Hill Country brewery. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Jester King Brewery where they’re hosting a “Beetlejuice” movie night just in time for Halloween. Dario’s Bakery shows us how to...
KSAT 12
Behind the Scenes: Your Weather Authority team hosts virtual event for KSAT Insiders
It’s pretty rare to find all five members of Your Weather Authority team in the same place at the same time with our crazy schedules!. Last week, we were so thrilled to get the whole gang together for our latest KSAT Insider event to tell stories, answer questions, and of course chat about one of our favorite topics: the weather.
KSAT 12
GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get scared at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream
SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is almost here and that means it’s time to check out some of San Antonio’s local scary haunts. The first stop on KSAT12′s fright tour: Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld. Here’s some of what our crew had to say about their experience. Joy...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo Lights returns on Nov. 19
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Christmas celebration returns bigger and brighter than ever this November. This year’s Zoo Lights celebration at the San Antonio Zoo will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 and includes the following:. The Lakeside light show. A 124-Foot Light...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman living with ALS shines light on healthcare disparities with the disease
SAN ANTONIO – They dote on each other like any other happily married couple. “Kind of a funny story there. Easy baby, it’s okay,” Jack Triplett said. “We’ll be together 29 years on Tues... 29 years on Tuesday,” Laura Triplett added. After almost three decades...
KSAT 12
Greater: SATX tries to bring in, grow quality jobs in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Greater:SATX is a local program with a mission aimed to bring in more businesses to San Antonio as well as help current companies grow. Along with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Greater SATX recently returned from a special trip to Japan. “The goal was to drive...
KSAT 12
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
KSAT 12
View CPS Energy map for reported power outages
SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity. Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken. CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely...
KSAT 12
Morgan’s Wonderland to host Halloween celebration benefiting the SA Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Get spooky and give back with Morgan’s Wonderland through October. The nonprofit inclusive theme park is hosting a Halloween celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. People that bring in five non-perishable items to the park before Oct. 31 will receive...
KSAT 12
San Antonio hospitals see surge of children’s respiratory illness. One mother shares her story
SAN ANTONIO – Across the country, hospitals are filling up with children fighting respiratory illnesses. Here in San Antonio, local hospitals are facing rising numbers of the flu, rhinovirus, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “You’re still a mom, and your heart always goes to your child first. She scared me,”...
KSAT 12
New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
KSAT 12
Are there misconceptions about the Latino Vote? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – An important part of Latino culture is tradition, and in recent years, there has been a push to make voting another important cultural custom. Every election season, the Latino vote is a term that is discussed, but what does that mean? Is the Latino vote a sleeping giant?
KSAT 12
Roughly 100 firefighters battle double house fire near downtown, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 100 San Antonio firefighters swarmed a narrow neighborhood street to extinguish a double house fire near downtown, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of W. Elmira. Joe Arrington, the public information officer for...
KSAT 12
Comal ISD hosting job fair on Tuesday night
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The Comal Independent School District is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Tuesday. The job fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Ranch Elementary, located in the 30500 block of Johnson Way in Bulverde.
KSAT 12
DOJ, FBI, Army hold press conference in San Antonio about cybercrime operation affecting millions
SAN ANTONIO – Federal law enforcement officials will give details Tuesday about a transnational cybercrime operation that has millions of potential victims around the world. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr., and San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Marc Martin with the Army CID Cyber Field Office are all expected to speak at the 11 a.m. press conference.
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded during possible robbery inside Northeast Side business
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting inside a Northeast Side business has left a man in critical condition and left San Antonio police looking for answers. Officers found the 43-year-old victim after 1:30 a.m. at a strip mall in the 4400 block of Parkwood, not far from Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing, endangered 6-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 6-year-old girl who is missing and considered to be in danger. Aracely Flores was last seen Saturday in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek, police said. The girl’s mother told SAPD that she gave permission for Aracely...
