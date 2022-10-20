ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Collierville teen formally charged in Oxford student’s death

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtxrR_0igY86CL00

Note: This story has been corrected. It is not known whether the suspects were students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville teenager has been charged as an accessory after the fact in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Mississippi college student and injured another in Oxford.

Tristan Holland,18, was formally charged Thursday and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge, Oxford Police said. He had previously been awaiting extradition from Shelby County.

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

Another Collierville man, Seth Rokitka, 24, was charged Monday by Oxford Police on charges of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death, and duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury. He was given a bond of $1 million.

Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt.

Police identified one of the victims as Walker Fielder and the University of Mississippi confirmed the other victim hurt in the accident is Blanche Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina. Fielder later died from his injuries, and Williamson was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Fielder, 21, was laid to rest Wednesday according to his obituary. The victims were University of Mississippi students.

Oxford hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

Police said Rokitka and Holland had no prior interactions with either victim prior to striking them with a truck. They are accused of leaving the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Two accused of stealing thousands from MS high school, library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced. Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area. The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason […]
MEMPHIS, TN
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

UPDATE: The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified the person shot in this case as Ronnie Lee Martin, of Kentucky. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Senatobia on Sunday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. on Highway 51 and […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
SENATOBIA, MS
WREG

Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Caregiver charged after 83-year-old found buried in her own garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home. Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis receiving DOJ grant to hire more police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Department of Justice announced on Monday it will award a $1.7 million grant to the City of West Memphis to combat the rise in crime. The grant to hire additional 14 full-time police officers will last for three years and will cover 75% of the costs. The city must come […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy