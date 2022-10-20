Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
Chainsaw Man Unleashes Denji's First Real Fight: Watch
Chainsaw Man has crossed a major turning point for the anime's premiere season, and the newest episode of the series has unleashed Denji into his first real fight as the Chainsaw Devil! The first two episodes of the anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series were a brutal and bleak introduction to not only the series' devil filled world, but the core players we will see in action over the rest of the series. The first episode might have had a bloody debut for the titular Chainsaw Man, but Denji himself was nowhere near in control of it just yet. Until now anyway.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Partners With Godiva For Stand-Based Chocolate
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seen the Joestars traveling to countless countries throughout their journeys, and while we haven't seen many crossovers between the Stand users and the anime characters that populate the medium, the anime franchise from Hirohiko Araki has shared many product crossovers in its past. Now, the Joestar generations are teaming up with the chocolate producers at Godiva to help in creating a new candy line that features all the franchise's top players together once again.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
Gotham Knights: The Official Collector's Compendium Excerpts Offer Behind-the-Scenes Character, Combat Insights (Exclusive)
Gotham Knights players looking to add more to their time spent with the Batfamily now have another option for tips, insights, and behind-the-scenes concepts straight from the developers via Gotham Knights: The Official Collector's Compendium. This new companion book for Gotham Knights from authors Michael Owen and Sebastian Haley that's available as of October 25th includes that in more in over 250 pages of content, and alongside its release, ComicBook.com has some exclusive excerpts from The Official Collector's Compendium to show off some of what it entails.
Inside Job: Part 2 Release Date Announced by Netflix
It's time to update the conspiracy board, because Inside Job is about to return. On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser poster for Season 1, Part 2 of the hit adult animated series. The poster confirmed the release date of the new batch of ten episodes — Friday, November 18th. The series hails from Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch, as part of their overall development deal with Netflix.
My Hero Academia Poll Proves Mineta Is the Actual Worst
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters, and some of them are more notorious than others. Guys like All Might and Izuku continue to drive buzz with Shigaraki while other fighters have faded into the black. Some of its most popular heroes have climbed the ranks out of goodwill while fans love to hate others. And according to a new poll, well – Mineta has come out as the actual worst character.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
The Walking Dead Special to Air Ahead of Penultimate Episode
Before The Walking Dead ends, the cast and crew will look back at the beginning. AMC Networks is set to air The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season, an hour-long retrospective revealing what went into making the show's expanded eleventh and final season. The special, which will be broadcast on AMC and stream on AMC+, is to be followed by the "Family" penultimate episode of the series — on Sunday, November 13th. One week later, the November 20th series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," will premiere simultaneously on AMC and AMC+ so fans can experience the end together.
Jessica Chastain Shares the Horror-Comedy She Wants to Revive With Anne Hathaway
Jessica Chastain is an Oscar-winning actor and has delivered a number of impressive performances, but when asked what film she'd like to revive for a new generation if she was given the opportunity, she revealed she'd be most excited for a new take on Death Becomes Her. The 1992 film starred Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn at what was arguably the height of their popularity, with Chastain confirming that she'd want to enlist Anne Hathaway to star alongside her in a new take on the material. Bruce Willis and Isabella Rossellini also starred in the film, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
David Tennant Says He Was Worried About That Big Doctor Who Twist
Sunday's Doctor Who special episode, "The Power of the Doctor", saw the conclusion of Jodie Whittaker's time as the Thirteenth Doctor, but the scene in which she regenerated into the Fourteenth Doctor hit viewers with a shocking twist. Instead of regenerating into a character portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, who had previously been announced as the Fourteenth Doctor, she instead regenerated into David Tennant, the actor who previously played the Tenth iteration of the character. It's since been announced that Tennant is playing the Fourteenth Doctor and will appear in a handful of episodes in the upcoming season before handing off to Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and the actor's surprise return has thrilled fans, but for Tennant, he was a bit concerned about it all.
Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon
Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Could Be Closer Than Expected
It sounds like Konami's recently announced remake of Silent Hill 2 could be releasing sooner than expected. When Konami finally confirmed a little under a week ago that it would be partnering with developer Bloober Team to remake Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 5 and PC, it didn't provide a release window of any sort. As such, a number of fans assumed that the project might still be very far away from launching. Luckily, based on new information that has now emerged, it sounds like this might not be the case after all.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Continue Making Changes to Game of Thrones History
The first season of House of the Dragon has stuck fairly close to the roadmap laid out in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the series has also taken a few opportunities to make changes for itself. The situation with Laenor remains the biggest change from the text, as the show opted to keep him alive in a plot to fake his death, rather than kill him. That said, there have been a lot of small changes throughout the season, especially when it pertains to the various feelings and motivations of characters.
One Piece: Red Secures Another Impressive Box Office Record
It won't be much longer before One Piece makes its way to U.S. theaters, and the box office is ready for the drop. After all, there is no denying the fact One Piece: Red is a hit. To date, the movie has surpassed all expectations with its box office performance, and it seems the film just nabbed another huge accolade in Japan.
