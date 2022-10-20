The Crown Season 5 Trailer Introduces Royal Family 'In Genuine Crisis'

Netflix has released the first trailer for the fifth season of “The Crown,” hinting at all of the royal drama we can expect from the upcoming episodes.

The new series will introduce the show’s third cast, led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II with Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Philip, King Charles and Princess Diana, respectively.

Season Five picks up in the early 1990s, with the two-minute trailer beginning with a news report about the royal family “in genuine crisis”.

Among the storylines hinted at in the new trailer include the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle, which left 115 rooms destroyed, and the exploration of the relationship between the future king and queen, Charles and Camilla.

The new trailer opens with a shot of Windsor Castle ablaze (Photo: Netflix)

The aftermath of Diana’s explosive interview with Martin Bashir is also featured in the new trailer, with the Princess of Wales saying, “I won’t go quietly… I’ll battle till the end.”

Meanwhile, the clip includes appearances from Lesley Manville and Jonny Lee Miller as Princess Margaret and former prime minister Sir John Major, respectively.

Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana (Photo: Netflix)

As with the previous iteration of “The Crown,” the new series has already come under fire due to its fictionalised version of real events .

Netflix spoke out in defence of the show earlier this week after former PM Major branded a rumoured storyline involving him “malicious fiction” and “a barrel-load of nonsense” .

The first four seasons of “The Crown” are available to stream on Netflix now, with the fifth series debuting on Nov. 9.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.