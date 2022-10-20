Iowa City-area football preview as Regina opens playoffs, other teams look to finish strong

As Iowa City Regina gets started on its football playoff run, the other area high school teams are doing their best to end the season on the right foot.

While some teams are fighting for their place in the postseason, others are hoping that Friday night serves as a pleasant ending to a long season.

Regina and Iowa City West's games start at 7 p.m.

Iowa City High's game starts at 7:15 p.m.

Clear Creek Amana, Iowa City Liberty and Solon's games start at 7:30 p.m.

Iowa City High Little Hawks (5-3) vs. Davenport Central Blue Devils (1-7)

Victorious last week, if the Little Hawks can extend their win streak to two games, their spot in the playoffs will be secured.

Last week, they never gave Davenport West a chance, smothering them 55-6. It was the Ben Kueter show all night after the senior scored a career-high six touchdowns. He rushed for three, caught two touchdown passes, and had a kickoff return for a score. To make his night even better, he led the team with 6.5 tackles, with 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Davenport Central had little to celebrate after being shutout by Linn-Marr 72-0. Quarterback Tatum Roselle threw for 116 yards and rushed for 25. Defensive back Josh Marsengill came away with a fumble recovery.

While it will be easy for the Little Hawks to overlook the Blue Devils, they know just how unpredictable each game can be. As long as they can keep their foot on the gas, they have a good chance of avoiding an upset.

Clear Creek Amana Clippers (3-5) vs. Newton Cardinals (6-2)

Hoping to break out of their three-game losing streak, the Clear Creek Amana Clippers will give Newton their best shot.

Last week, the Clippers lost to Pella 35-2. Their defense forced a safety in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Brock Sherman led the team with eight tackles.

Newton has lost its last two games, the latest coming in a 42-3 setback against Cedar Rapids Xavier. Running back Cody Klein led all offensive players with 93 scrimmage yards. The Cardinals defense had six tackles for loss, while cornerback Nate Lampe had an interception.

Though the season has not gone the way that they would have hoped, the Clippers have a chance to end on a positive note. With Friday serving as senior night, what better way to send their veterans off than with a big win?

Iowa City Liberty Lightning (7-1) vs. Clinton River Kings (2-6)

Despite their share of adversity, the Liberty Lightning secured the Class 4A District 3 championship a week ago.

The Lightning made a late-game comeback against Burlington to win 29-28. After a thigh bruise knocked starting quarterback Graham Beckman out of action, Cody Nichols was tasked with saving the day. He completed a 52-yard touchdown to Wyatt Williams to bring Liberty within striking distance and then capped the win after hitting tight end Christian Barney for the game-winning two-point conversion.

Clinton will be entering this game on a positive note as well after beating Mount Pleasant last week 49-26. Running back Addison Binnie rushed for an impressive 231 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive lineman Joe Ebensberger had a night to remember, with two sacks.

A lock to make the playoffs, do not expect the Lightning to take the night off. Liberty hopes to prove that it is a legitimate state championship contender, and making a statement in the season finale would certainly help the case.

Iowa City Regina Regals (5-3) at Pella Christian Eagles (7-1)

The Regals open their playoff run when they face Pella Christian in the first round of the Class 1A tournament.

The Regals ended their season by soundly beating Durant 26-12. Running back Levi Daniel was a key piece of the offense, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Defensive end Jack Clark was disruptive all night, picking up a pair of sacks.

The Eagles were also victorious a week ago, when they beat Central Decatur 48-14. They ran the ball with ease, rushing for 327 yards. Running backs Isaac Kacmarynski and Benny Schirz combined for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

Known to turn things up a notch once the playoffs begin, the Regals are going to give the Eagles all they can handle on Friday night. If they can carry over a strong offensive performance again this week, and their defense can stifle the run, they will be in good shape.

Solon Spartans (6-2) at Keokuk Chiefs (2-6)

The Solon Spartans' dominance has shown no signs of slowing down after their latest win over Grinnell.

They dominated against the Tigers, beating them 51-7. Quarterback Blake Timmons was not an easy guy to slow down. In addition to throwing a touchdown, he rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Mac McCarty had a team-high five tackles with a sack.

Keokuk did not have it so easy, losing to West Burlington 24-7. Quarterback Brenton Hoard accounted for the team's lone touchdown. The recipient was wide receiver Drew Campbell, who ended the night with a team-high 50 receiving yards.

Knowing another win could improve their playoff seeding, Solon has everything to gain in its regular-season finale. Though Keokuk will do all it can to play spoiler, the Spartans are at their best when they are facing a lot of pressure.

Iowa City West Trojans (4-4) at Pleasant Valley Spartans (8-0)

Friday night is a make-or-break game for the West High Trojans if they want to make the playoffs.

Last week, they lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie 49-28, further complicating their playoff hopes. Even in defeat, it was a great night for quarterback Jack Wallace, who threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Mason Woods had a breakout game, catching five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Pleasant Valley won its eighth straight game after taking down Dubuque Senior 49-7. The Spartans rushed for five touchdowns, two of them coming from running back Tyge Lyon. He also rushed for a team-high 115 yards. Defensive lineman Joey VanWetzinga had his team's lone sack.

Though it feels like their backs are against the wall, a big win over the Spartans could be just what the Trojans need to assert themselves as a contender among Class 5A. To get it, they have to get their offense going early and often, which can take a lot of pressure off of their defense.