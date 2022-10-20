ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockvale, TN

Blackman High senior dies in shooting at Rockvale home

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Daily News Journal
 5 days ago

A Blackman High School senior is dead after a shooting at a home in the Rockvale community.

The 17-year-old student was mortally wounded at a home on Link Road, said Lisa Marchesoni, a spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. Officials did not name the student.

The victim's 18-year-old boyfriend called 911 to report what he called an accidental gunshot wound and was driving her to a hospital, Marchesoni said.

The boyfriend met first responders at Rockvale Middle School. The victim was then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

No charges have been filed in the case.

“At this time, we are still in the investigative phase and will be conducting multiple follow-ups,” Capt. Todd Sparks said. “All parties involved have been identified and are being interviewed about what transpired.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Blackman High senior dies in shooting at Rockvale home

The Daily News Journal

