Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic.

While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.

Still, some Palm Beach County schools are feeling the squeeze more than others.

Below is a list of the 26 district-run campuses that had five or more teaching openings as of Oct. 1.

The school district oversees operations of about 180 total campuses.

Which Palm Beach County Schools have the most open teaching jobs?

Lake Worth Middle: 19 openings

Royal Palm School: 14 openings

Congress Middle: 12 openings

Forest Hill High: 11 openings

Lake Worth High: 11 openings

Santaluces High: 10 openings

Boynton Beach High: 9 openings

Meadow Park Elementary: 8 openings

Palm Springs Middle: 8 openings

Carver Middle School: 7 openings

John F. Kennedy Middle: 7 openings

South Grade Elementary: 7 openings

Tradewinds Middle: 7 openings

West Riviera Elementary: 7 openings

Crosspointe Elementary: 6 openings

Jeaga Middle School: 6 openings

Palm Beach Lakes High: 6 openings

Wellington High: 6 openings

Christa McAuliffe Middle: 5 openings

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary: 5 openings

Grassy Waters Elementary: 5 openings

L.C. Swain Middle: 5 openings

Osceola Creek Middle: 5 openings

Pine Jog Elementary: 5 openings

Washington Elementary: 5 openings

Westward Elementary: 5 openings

Source: Palm Beach County School District

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!