Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic.

While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.

Still, some Palm Beach County schools are feeling the squeeze more than others.

Below is a list of the 26 district-run campuses that had five or more teaching openings as of Oct. 1.

The school district oversees operations of about 180 total campuses.

Which Palm Beach County Schools have the most open teaching jobs?

  • Lake Worth Middle: 19 openings
  • Royal Palm School: 14 openings
  • Congress Middle: 12 openings
  • Forest Hill High: 11 openings
  • Lake Worth High: 11 openings
  • Santaluces High: 10 openings
  • Boynton Beach High: 9 openings
  • Meadow Park Elementary: 8 openings
  • Palm Springs Middle: 8 openings
  • Carver Middle School: 7 openings
  • John F. Kennedy Middle: 7 openings
  • South Grade Elementary: 7 openings
  • Tradewinds Middle: 7 openings
  • West Riviera Elementary: 7 openings
  • Crosspointe Elementary: 6 openings
  • Jeaga Middle School: 6 openings
  • Palm Beach Lakes High: 6 openings
  • Wellington High: 6 openings
  • Christa McAuliffe Middle: 5 openings
  • Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary: 5 openings
  • Grassy Waters Elementary: 5 openings
  • L.C. Swain Middle: 5 openings
  • Osceola Creek Middle: 5 openings
  • Pine Jog Elementary: 5 openings
  • Washington Elementary: 5 openings
  • Westward Elementary: 5 openings

Source: Palm Beach County School District

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!

