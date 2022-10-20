Can Missouri football cover the spread vs. Vanderbilt as two-touchdown favorite?

Another week of Missouri football, another chance for profit. Not that the Tribune would know, though — sports gambling remains illegal in the Show-Me State.

The Trib would like to rebuke all of the heathens who would so much as think of placing any sort of wager on the Missouri game against Vanderbilt, whether by making the drive to a less morally upright state where such a despicable action is legal, or by utilizing an offshore book online.

However, for entertainment purposes only, here’s what to know about betting the Tigers vs. Commodores game.

Missouri –14.5

To put it lightly, Vanderbilt is not very good. The Commodores entered the season expecting to bring up the rear in the SEC East.

For that matter, they were projected to be last in the entire conference, beyond the one brave or confused soul at SEC Media Days who projected they would win the league outright. Whoever it was, that person has been wrong.

Vanderbilt looks likely to not win a conference game this season unless it manages to steal one against Missouri on Saturday. It’s the standard issues for the Commodores in 2022, where second-year head coach Clark Lea appears to have a plan to move them up in the college football world, but he just doesn’t have the players yet.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have had an entire week off to fix some of their problems. The bye week, followed by a matchup with the SEC’s weakest team, came at a great time for Missouri, which needed the time to heal up and figure out some of its offensive line issues.

Whether or not MU covers will depend on how it comes out of the bye week. On paper, the team that came as close as anyone to upsetting Georgia shouldn’t have much trouble with the Commodores.

However, despite all its struggles, Vanderbilt has improved since last year. Should the Tigers play down to their opponent, the Commodores could cover the multi-score spread.

Over/under 55.5

This number will largely depend on how Missouri plays offensively. The Tiger defense has been stifling all season and shouldn’t have much of an issue with Vanderbilt, especially if cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine is back in action after missing the Florida game with an injury.

On offense, it's been an entirely different story. MU has struggled mightily throughout the season, with an ineffective line leading to any number of other problems for the unit.

Easing back into competition with Vanderbilt could be a great opportunity for the line. Should they give quarterback Brady Cook time, Missouri could finally get its offense on track.

With one of the top receivers in the SEC in Dominic Lovett back at full strength after being hamstrung by injury in the Florida game, the Tigers might be poised for a big game. If another Missouri player finds his stride against Vanderbilt — perhaps Luther Burden, Nathaniel Peat, Mookie Cooper or Cody Schrader — MU might come close to covering the points total by itself.

However, should Missouri not figure out its problems, the game could turn into a low-scoring affair. A Tiger win with a 17-0 or similar score is certainly not out of the question, and regardless of how they play, MU will likely not get much help from Vanderbilt to push closer to 56 points.

National roundup

If you’re one of those people who hates having money and looks for any opportunity to give it to someone else, Missouri’s national championship odds stand around 5000-1. Vanderbilt shares the same odds.

Neither team has a player currently showing up in Heisman Trophy futures. Some of Missouri’s 2022 opponents that do: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5-1), Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (28-1) and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (40-1).