OU, San Diego State schedule three-game football series

OU, San Diego State schedule 3 football games

Oklahoma and San Diego State have scheduled a three-game football series for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons, the schools announced Thursday.

The Sooners will host the Aztecs at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 6, 2031. The teams will play at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 1, 2029.

“Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we've had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “We appreciate our fans' understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future."

OU and San Diego State have met twice previously in football, with the Sooners winning 38-22 in Norman during the 1995 season and the Aztecs taking a 51-31 win in San Diego in 1996.

San Diego State posted a 12-2 record last year, played in the Mountain West Championship game and beat No. 24 UTSA in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. The Aztecs have won at least 10 games in five of the past seven seasons and has participated in a bowl game in 11 of the past 12 years.

Dallas QB Prescott cleared to practice

Dak Prescott is back. Six weeks after sustaining an injury to his right throwing thumb that required surgery, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice, head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday .

Prescott had been listed as a limited participant in practices leading up to the Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles , and now can prepare for the Cowboys' Week 7 home game against the Detroit Lions .

The Cowboys have not indicated if Prescott will start Sunday's game.

BUCCANNEERS: Tom Brady apologized for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports.

Verlander leads Astros past Yankees

Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener.

The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019.

The game was tied 1-all in the sixth when Gurriel connected off reliever Clarke Schmidt for a solo shot that put Houston on top. Two batters later, McCormick sent a sinker from Schmidt into right field to make it 3-1.

Extra points

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Arkansas redshirt junior safety Hudson Clark was named the Thorpe Player of the Week after a dominant performance during a 52-35 victory over BYU. He led the Razorbacks defense with a team-high 11 tackles, a career best for the Dallas native.

OLYMPICS: The International Olympic Committee says it's in talks with 10 potential candidates to host a future Summer Games. Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics has been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia and Qatar. IOC director general Christophe de Kepper did not identify any of the 10 projects addressing the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, South Korea. The 2036 Olympics is the next Summer Games available to be awarded in a mostly secretive process led by the IOC.

— Staff and wire reports

