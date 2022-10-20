Three things to know about Vanderbilt, Missouri football's Homecoming opponent

When Missouri football returns to action Saturday, it will be against another team looking for its first SEC win.

Vanderbilt fell last week at Georgia, dropping to 0-3 in conference play and 3-4 overall, with the other loss coming against Wake Forest, its only other Power Five opponent.

Before Saturday’s game, which will serve as Homecoming for Missouri, here’s what to know about Vanderbilt:

The man in charge

It’s Clark Lea’s second season as head coach at Vanderbilt, his alma mater. Last season, he didn’t manage to win an SEC game, with the Commodores’ only wins coming against Colorado State and UConn.

This year, Vanderbilt’s preseason win total over/under was set at 2.5 by most books, and the Commodores have already exceeded it. Still, they are looking for their first conference win since 2019.

Despite not yet having obtained that SEC victory, things are still going better under Lea than they were previously. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, Vanderbilt did not win a game under previous head coach Derek Mason.

When Lea took over, it was obvious the build was going to be long and difficult. The Commodores have traditionally been the doormat of the SEC and have trouble getting the caliber of player that success in the conference demands.

Lea has inspired at least cautious optimism in Nashville. Whether or not he can turn that into actual success on the field is still to be determined, but it would seem the Commodores’ best chance at an SEC victory this season will come against Missouri on Saturday.

The field general(s)

Before the season began, at SEC Media Days in July, Lea named Mike Wright as Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback after a battle with former starter Ken Seals. Just a few games into the season, both Wright and Seals found themselves on the bench after the former was taken out of the Wake Forest game.

Wright was replaced with freshman AJ Swann, who has remained in the starting role ever since. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz praised Swann on Tuesday.

"Very smart decision-maker,” Drinkwitz said. “Accurate passer who knows who his go-to guys are. They use him a lot in RPO systems. ... Does not put the ball in jeopardy.”

Swann has completed 81 of his 133 pass attempts this season for 953 yards through the air. He also has thrown for eight touchdowns and hasn’t been intercepted so far.

Despite the change at starter, Wright has seen the field a bit since being benched, largely in rushing situations. Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said the Tigers will plan to see both quarterbacks.

"Watching the last couple weeks, I think they’ve probably gone a little more quarterback run with him,” Drinkwitz said of Wright. “We kind of have two game plans.”

The weapons

Regardless of who plays quarterback for the Commodores, they do have some weapons. Chief among them is wide receiver Will Shepherd.

The junior sits fourth in the SEC with 497 receiving yards. He has 38 catches, eight of them for touchdowns.

"He does a tremendous job on the back-shoulder fade,” Baker said of Shepherd. “There hasn’t been one team that has played against them that's been able to contain him.”

Shepherd is joined by true freshman Jayden McGowan, who sits 11th on the SEC list with 387 receiving yards. McGowan has two touchdown catches on 31 total receptions.

Baker praised the youngster on Tuesday.

"He’s dynamic,” Baker said. “They do a great job getting the ball to him in space. You saw versus Ole Miss, he catches an out screen, one-on-one with the DB and he’s 50 yards to the house.”

Those two receivers are joined offensively by running back Ray Davis, who is currently fifth in the SEC with 536 yards rushing to go with four touchdowns. Davis averages 4.47 yards per carry.

"The running back is a big body,” Baker said. “He pounds you.”