This is a frustrating team to try and figure out. One week, they come two yards away from toppling the #1 team in the country. The next, they give up 17 points before 5 minutes have elapsed to South Carolina. This Texas A&M football team, while young, has been extremely inconsistent even dating back to the 2021 season. That team was much more senior-led, though lacking in talent at QB. This year, the QB room has remained an issue even after an upgrade in talent at the position. While the passing game definitely looks better now than it did in weeks 2 and 3, it’s still nowhere near where it needs to be. The rushing attack features one of the most dynamic players in America in Devon Achane, and it still feels like it leaves a lot to be desired at times.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO