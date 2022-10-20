Losing to TCU doesn't mean all is lost for OSU. Here's how Cowboys can make the Big 12 title game.

Oklahoma State's perfect season ended with a loss last Saturday at TCU, but that doesn't mean all is lost. The Cowboys are still solidly in the mix for the Big 12 Championship Game, and if they get there, it'd be significant. It would mean OSU was following up its first appearance in the title game last season with another. Going back-to-back would be huge.

But will the Cowboys go back-to-back?

What is OSU's path to Arlington? Columnists Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson discuss.

Berry: I don't know that the Cowboys have to win out to reach the Big 12 Championship Game, but they might have to beat Texas. Lose to UT, and the Cowboys will be a game behind the Longhorns in the standings and will not have the tiebreaker. Lose to UT, and the Cowboys will be one or two games behind Texas Christian and will not have the tiebreaker. That's a high mountain to climb. OSU would need lots and lots of help to see JerryWorld.

Jenni: Winning at home is important, too. OSU has road games remaining against Kansas State, Kansas and OU. All winnable, but all tough, too. The Cowboys have Texas, Iowa State and West Virginia in Stillwater. Winning all of those is critical. Not to say OSU has to win them all to get to Arlington ― I agree that a two-loss OSU can absolutely get there ― but winning all your home games gives you a little more margin for error on the road.

Berry: The Big 12 is so crazy this year, I haven't even thought about home/road much, and that's always huge in the discussion. It just seems like every game is down to the wire. In fact, I looked it up this week. Seventeen conference games have been played. Eleven have been one-possession finishes. Three others have been decided by no more than 11 points. Texas beat West Virginia 38-20. There have been only two blowouts, both of OU. This is a league that could go any which way. If that continues, then a loss doesn't doom OSU. But if the league is indeed settling in on TCU, K-State, OSU and Texas as the cream, then Saturday is paramount to the Cowboys' chances.

Jenni: Those four teams have definitely risen to the top, and with K-State at TCU and Texas at OSU on Saturday, this will be a telling weekend. Teams could really separate. Frankly, if TCU beats K-State ― and I'm picking the Horned Frogs to do so ― OSU beating Texas becomes much more important. It's not an elimination game. It's not like the loser has no chance of getting to JerryWorld. But it would likely have to win out, then get help. Thing is, in the Big 12 this season, help seems likely because of how much parity there is. I mean, TCU still has road games at West Virginia, Texas and Baylor. None of those are slam dunks.

Berry: You're right. You've got to keep playing, win or lose. What we don't know is if all those close verdicts will keep falling on the side that they've been falling. So whether OSU beats the 'Horns or not, staying in the race matters. Since the league went to a nine-game conference schedule in 2011, only three times have two teams finished with less than two losses ― 2012 (OU and KSU, each 8-1); 2014 (TCU and Baylor each 8-1) and 2019 (OU and Baylor each 8-1). And it's not likely to happen in 2022.

Jenni: Definitely not. But OSU has to control what it can. And this stretch of games is crucial: at TCU, Texas, at K-State. We didn't know it when the season started, but this three-game run will determine how likely the Cowboys are to get to Arlington. Could they lose all three and still make it? I'm not ruling that out. But getting wins against two of the three would be huge. Then, if the Cowboys stumble in one of their final four games ― at Kansas, Iowa State, at OU, West Virginia ― they would hold tiebreakers against Texas and K-State. That would give OSU a clear path to JerryWorld.