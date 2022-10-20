ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing Recipe & It's Honestly Not Anything Special

By Justina Huddleston
Being a celebrity sounds exhausting. If you’re not facing criticism from, well, actual critics of film and television, you’ve got the media and the public to deal with. And we can all agree that the best way to recharge in such stressful circumstances is to sit down with a big, nutritious salad, drizzled with a world-class vinaigrette. Wait, what’s that you say? Vinaigrette actually recently caused a huge celebrity tabloid clustermuffin, and the recipe in question isn’t even that good? Let’s investigate.

It all started when the former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis shared some alleged details of the now-separated couple’s relationship that centered on a “special salad dressing.” Apparently, Wilde made a salad with her special vinaigrette for Harry Styles, her now-boyfriend, and Sudeikis was so upset by this that he tried lying under her car to prevent her from leaving to bring it to Styles. Both stars have since publicly denied the details of their fomer nanny’s story , but it’s still left many people wondering…what’s so special about Wilde’s salad dressing?

And we can confirm that…there’s nothing really special about it. Wilde shared her recipe in an Instagram story, and it comes from Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn , which was based on her own life. The recipe calls for mixing two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, then whisking in six tablespoons of olive oil. It’s a totally standard, 1:3 ratio vinaigrette, and it’s hard to believe it could cause such a kerfuffle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLozB_0igY7FWM00
Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf.

Buy: Heartburn by Nora Ephron $13.39

However, there’s another possibility. Wilde once shared a recipe with Food Network for roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes, and she puts a little spin on the vinaigrette. In that version, which still calls for Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar , and olive oil, Wilde calls for a more modern 1:1 or 1:2 ratio of vinegar to oil, and also adds honey for a bit of sweetness, and some chopped garlic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRmnR_0igY7FWM00
Courtesy of Grey Poupon.

Buy: Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard $4.79

If we had to guess, we would say this is Wilde’s true “special dressing,” but even so, it’s clearly just a classic vinaigrette. Have these celebrities been subsisting on bottled salad dressing or something, so when they finally taste the homemade stuff, it just blows their minds?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxS4n_0igY7FWM00
Courtesy of Liokareas.

Buy: Liokareas Greek Red Wine Vinegar $9.49

We may never know what happened between the couple, or what it is about the dressing that’s supposedly so special, but there’s one thing that’s for sure: we’re having salad for lunch!

