Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years

Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WCAX
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI
On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
WMUR.com
NH Business: Examining 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' in NH and the U.S.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic led to some big changes in the nation's workforce in New Hampshire and the United States as a whole. Millions of Americans are leaving their current job to seek different means of employment, and that has created waves of behavior known as "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting." So, what do these terms mean, and how is the workforce in New Hampshire being affected by them?
Colchester Sun
Q&A: Understanding Prop 5 and what a ‘yes’ vote will mean for Vermont
MONTPELIER — On Nov. 8, Vermonters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 5, an amendment to Vermont’s constitution that would enshrine the reproductive rights that have existed in the state since 1972. The amendment was approved 107- 41 by the Vermont House in February 2022, turning...
WCAX
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Vermont is a great state to hunt in due to the high population of deer, rural landscape, and a large selection of public and private land to hunt on. Most deer are found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state and along the Connecticut river. The higher elevations that run north and south in the eastern areas of the state have a lower population density of deer. However, these areas offer more remote areas for hunters that enjoy a long hunting trip.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
wamc.org
Vermont student math and reading skills ahead of national average, but declining
New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show Vermont student performance has declined in some areas. The report released Monday provides the nationwide results from the 2022 assessments in reading and math. It is given every two years to fourth- and eighth-grade students. In Vermont, the Agency of...
VTDigger
Not perfect but still human beings
I would like to know why the state of Vermont has been so ignorant about helping people who have been incarcerated in our state. It seems to me if someone has paid their dues to the state by spending time in jail, yet still pay when released by not being able to get a job or find housing because of a conviction, this is not right.
Then Again: Vermont Republicans predicted a Landon landslide in 1936 — oops!
How could Roosevelt’s election, which came in a massive national landslide, have been such a shock? Surely Vermonters saw it coming, right? Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: Vermont Republicans predicted a Landon landslide in 1936 — oops!.
wamc.org
The major party candidates for Vermont governor clash over a number of topics during latest debate
The incumbent Republican and the Democrat challenging him for the top elected position in Vermont have participated in a number of debates. The latest occurred Thursday night on NBC5. Vermont Republican Phil Scott is seeking his fourth two-year term as governor. Democrat Brenda Siegel has not held elective office. She...
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees
Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
Comments / 0