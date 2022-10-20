ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Employee who quietly lowered fluoride in Vermont town's water resigns and says it went on for over 10 years

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
VERMONT STATE
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI

On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: Examining 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' in NH and the U.S.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic led to some big changes in the nation's workforce in New Hampshire and the United States as a whole. Millions of Americans are leaving their current job to seek different means of employment, and that has created waves of behavior known as "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting." So, what do these terms mean, and how is the workforce in New Hampshire being affected by them?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge

Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Vermont is a great state to hunt in due to the high population of deer, rural landscape, and a large selection of public and private land to hunt on. Most deer are found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state and along the Connecticut river. The higher elevations that run north and south in the eastern areas of the state have a lower population density of deer. However, these areas offer more remote areas for hunters that enjoy a long hunting trip.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Not perfect but still human beings

I would like to know why the state of Vermont has been so ignorant about helping people who have been incarcerated in our state. It seems to me if someone has paid their dues to the state by spending time in jail, yet still pay when released by not being able to get a job or find housing because of a conviction, this is not right.
VERMONT STATE
Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees

Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region

MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VERMONT STATE

