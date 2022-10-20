ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
EL PASO, TX
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
EL PASO, TX
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
LAS CRUCES, NM
17-year-old accused in El Paso serial burglaries denied bond reduction

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 17-year-old El Pasoan suspected in serial burglaries was denied a bond reduction Tuesday. Jacob Perez who has 15 counts of burglary of building filed against him was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same offense to other businesses. Perez was let...
EL PASO, TX
City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
EL PASO, TX
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
EL PASO, TX
Las Crucens welcome change in temperature; heating company gives tips

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side spoke with a heating company who said Las Crucens residents should start checking out their heating sooner rather than later to be prepared for freezing temperatures. "I actually love it, it’s a little windy but I love this kind of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
EL PASO, TX
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
SANTA TERESA, NM
El Paso man sentenced to 21 years for meth possession, distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced last week to 21 years in prison for his role in methamphetamine importation and distribution. According to court documents and testimony at trial, on April 12, 2020, 40-year-old Gilberto Lopez was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon and was entering the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.
EL PASO, TX
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
EL PASO, TX
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
LAS CRUCES, NM

