FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services needs more veterinarians to help with spay, neuter surgeries
El Paso Animal Services is in need of full-time veterinarians. The Marketing and Public Engagement Manager at animal services, Michele Anderson said they went from having 4 full-time doctors to having zero vets for almost a year. "We are supposed to have four veterinarians on staff but like I said,...
cbs4local.com
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
cbs4local.com
Man found dead at an El Paso assisted living facility after altercation with roommate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officers are investigating a possible homicide that took place Monday night. Police officials said they were called to an incident at 6:45 pm reported at the 100 block of CR Croom. According to police, an altercation broke out between a 62 and 88-year-old...
cbs4local.com
Barrio Azteca gunmen who committed consulate murders in Juarez sentenced to life in prison
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison on Monday. On Feb. 3, Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz,...
cbs4local.com
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
cbs4local.com
17-year-old accused in El Paso serial burglaries denied bond reduction
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 17-year-old El Pasoan suspected in serial burglaries was denied a bond reduction Tuesday. Jacob Perez who has 15 counts of burglary of building filed against him was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same offense to other businesses. Perez was let...
cbs4local.com
City to host Halloween carnivals at various El Paso recreation centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents can take their little monsters, zombies and princesses to a nearby recreation center to celebrate Halloween this year. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. “Our staff is getting ready planning safe and fun Halloween...
cbs4local.com
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
cbs4local.com
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
cbs4local.com
Las Crucens welcome change in temperature; heating company gives tips
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side spoke with a heating company who said Las Crucens residents should start checking out their heating sooner rather than later to be prepared for freezing temperatures. "I actually love it, it’s a little windy but I love this kind of...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
cbs4local.com
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man sentenced to 21 years for meth possession, distribution
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced last week to 21 years in prison for his role in methamphetamine importation and distribution. According to court documents and testimony at trial, on April 12, 2020, 40-year-old Gilberto Lopez was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon and was entering the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.
cbs4local.com
Police search for 5 suspects in east El Paso business burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the eastside of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located at...
cbs4local.com
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspects breaking into Upper Valley businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
cbs4local.com
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
cbs4local.com
Red Lobster offering free shrimp meal for Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is just around the corner and Red Lobster is offering a free shrimp meal to veterans and active military members. To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering them a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
cbs4local.com
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
