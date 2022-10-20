Staten Island Business Outreach Center to honor 6 community leaders at annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast

Read full article on original website
Richmond University Medical Center’s 16th annual gala will be ‘A Night to Reunite’ at the Hilton Garden Inn Nov. 5
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) will host its 16th annual gala, themed “A Night o Reunite,” Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. RUMC’s previous two galas were...
SIBOR names Joseph Tsomik Realtor of the Year; donates $15K to Children At Play
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The gloomy weather couldn’t keep the spirits of the Staten Island Board of Realtors down as they met for their annual membership meeting at Grand Oaks County Club in Rossville on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Dozens of realtors gathered with friends, family and government...
NYC confirms pilot program to lock front doors of public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials have confirmed a pilot program is in effect to lock the front doors of some public schools across the five boroughs, including at least one school on Staten Island. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) told the Advance/SILive.com the city is...
New York State allocates $30M to teacher residency program to increase support, retention
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State is launching a new teacher residency program to increase teacher support and retention, providing $30 million in funding to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teacher candidates. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Empire State Teacher Residency Program through...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
Staten Island University Hospital named one of America’s 50 best for cardiac, coronary care
STATEN ISLAND, NY – Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) has been recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and – for the fifth consecutive year (2019-2023) – as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention, according to new research.
Cardinal Dolan joins BP Fossella as funds are allocated to S.I. Catholic schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Catholic schools on Staten Island will soon have more funding for programs, services, education and more, thanks to Borough President Vito Fossella’s budget allocation of nearly $460,000. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, joined Fossella to make the announcement about the budget allocation...
Staten Island obituaries for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years where he raised three sons along with his loving wife Jean who predeceased him in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. He worked for Miles Shoe Co, in New York City, for 20 years. Many will remember Peter from Tirone’s Family Shoe in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Student, 14, shot outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Tottenville High School freshman was shot in the ankle outside the school building Tuesday afternoon, a law-enforcement source said. The victim was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze and is expected to survive, the source said. Police are searching for...
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
Concerns about Staten Island Ferry customer service to be addressed at meeting Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several Staten Island Ferry issues and community complaints will be addressed on Tuesday when a ferry manager joins a meeting of Community Board 1. The public is invited to attend the 7 p.m. meeting in the board’s office at 1 Edgewater Street. During the...
Youth hoops: Filipowicz family’s generous gift enabled St. Charles to purchase state-of-the-art scorer’s table
Those who knew John K. Filipowicz best were well aware it was in his blood to volunteer and give back to the community. This was especially true when his long-time parish, St. Charles in Oakwood, was concerned. Filipowicz, in fact, coached basketball at St. Charles for years, not to mention baseball at Great Kills Little League.
Staten Island University Hospital dazzles a crowd of 450 at an autumn ‘New Year’s Eve’ Charity Ball
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — H-a-p-p-y N-e-w Y-e-a-r! While you might think the time to kick off a brand new year is at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, at Staten Island University Hospital’s 140th annual Charity Ball, revelers ushered in the holiday in October with the same glitz, glamour and grandeur good enough for any New Year’s Eve celebration.
Sharing hearts and hope, the children of Emma’s Place bring smiles to faces of patients in a cancer center| Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In what translated into a heartwarming day of learning, love and friendship, the children of Emma’s Place, a grief and loss center that provides free grief counseling for children and families, visited the Florina Cancer Center with “Hearts of Hope.”. Through the not-for-profit...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 22, 2022: Remembering long-time member of Tirone’s Family Shoe Store staff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, who was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years, died Oct. 8, 2022. Many will remember Mr. Frazzitta from Tirone’s Family Shoe Store in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers.
National Geographic opens ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ | New in NYC
MANHATTAN, N.Y. — If you’re a fan of the “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience NYC,” this will be right up your alley. Walk into Egypt’s 18th dynasty this fall with National Geographic’s “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” as it opens on Oct. 28, 2022, on Pier 36.
All about the ‘wow’ factor, this Staten Island children’s boutique has expanded to a new location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic devastated her sales and temporarily closed her couture childrenswear business in 2020, Christiane Torello contemplated shuttering her boutique altogether and exiting the world of high-end formalwear. But two years after surviving the most difficult season of her life, Torello has not only revived her business -- she’s moved to a bigger location and expanded upon it too.
Source: Tottenville High School student was not intended target of shooting; as many as 5 suspects wearing ski masks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 14-year-old freshman shot outside Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target of the attack, a law-enforcement source told the Advance/SILive.com. However, the shooting was not a random act of violence, the source said. Authorities believe the gunfire was intended for one...
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
