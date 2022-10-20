Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
New course teaching kids to cook
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids are getting the opportunity to learn how to cook thanks to a partnership between Young and Established and Ivy Tech. This seven-month course will train kids to use kitchen equipment and prepare food. Every Monday, 25 Y&E students will be bussed to Ivy Tech to...
14news.com
Henderson family presents anti-hazing law to Kentucky legislature
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The family of Lofton Hazelwood presented a law to the Kentucky General Assembly that would make hazing a misdemeanor and felony. Lofton Hazelwood died of apparent alcohol poisoning after a party at his University of Kentucky fraternity. “It doesn’t get any easier,” his mother, Tracey Hazelwood....
14news.com
Candidates in Dubois Co. set to make introductions at Parklands
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from candidates running in Dubois County. Officials say the forum starts at 7 p.m. at Parklands in Jasper. It’s a chance for those running to introduce themselves and share why they are running for office. The event...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re just two weeks away from Election Day, but time is running out to cast your absentee ballot in the Tri-State. This comes as early voting is underway at some Evansville libraries. A Missouri community is mourning today after a deadly school shooting. Authorities say the 19-year-old...
14news.com
Early voting underway at 5 Evansville libraries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting is underway at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries. Officials say five branches are participating. Those branches are Central, Red Bank, Oaklyn, North Park and McCoullough. You can vote anytime between noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, voting is open from noon to...
14news.com
Posey Co. Economic Development joining forces with Evansville Regional Economic Partnership
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) and Posey County Economic Development Partnership (PCEDP)are merging organizations. “We’ve had much success working with Posey County this past year in attracting new business and advancing quality of life projects. We look forward to nurturing that relationship...
14news.com
Partnership bringing 10 new homes to Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro says they are partnering with Habitat for Humanity and CrossRoads Missions to rebuild homes for those who survived the deadly December 10 tornadoes. According to a press release, 10 of 21 homes are now under construction due to...
14news.com
Owensboro Health facilities requiring masks due to high COVID-19 transmission rates
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Owensboro Health facilities are requiring masks this week due to high COVID-19 community transmission rates. According to a social media post, the requirement includes Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Officials say each Tuesday, Owensboro Health updates their masking requirements for each location using CDC guidelines. They...
14news.com
Mt. Vernon historical marker honors lynching victims 144 years later
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new historical marker and bench were dedicated outside the Posey County Courthouse on Sunday to commemorate seven African-American men who were killed 144 years ago. In October 1878, an unthinkable crime occurred when seven Posey County men were killed: Daniel Harrison Sr., his sons...
14news.com
Carmi-White county takes on Sunrise School Spirit
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The Bulldogs are back for the third time, and are ready to win it all this year. We last visited Carmi-White high school in 2017 where they collected 34,934 pounds of food. That was also the morning where Carmi had a power outage, and we spent...
14news.com
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
14news.com
Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
14news.com
New Evansville district lines drawn for 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New district lines have been drawn for the city of Evansville, that will take effect in 2023. The ordinance shows it’s based on 2020 census data requirements. You can see the full ordinance here.
14news.com
Winter Jam returning to Ford Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter Jam is returning to the Ford Center February 9. This time it’s hosted by Newsong. It’s dubbed Christian music’s biggest tour, and headliners are We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp. The lineup also includes Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, and Anne...
14news.com
Comedian Leanne Morgan returning to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Leanne Morgan is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on March 24, 2023, with her new national tour, Just Getting Started. Evansville is the seventh stop on the new tour. Her last stop in the River City was in December 2021. Tickets start at $28.75...
14news.com
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the massive Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. We’re expecting to get an update from fire officials Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a fiery crash left a teen dead in Muhlenberg County. Authorities say it happened on P and M...
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
14news.com
USI Men’s soccer falls at Lindenwood, despite strong first half defense
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to Lindenwood University on Sunday, 2-0. The Screaming Eagles fall to 1-11-2, 1-4-0 Summit League, while the Lions improve to 3-8-1, 2-3-0 Summit League. Both teams played incredibly well defensively in the first half to go into the...
Comments / 0