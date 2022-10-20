Read full article on original website
Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing. Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in the ’09 murder of Brittanee Drexel
Georgetown, S.C. (WCIV)–The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty Wednesday in Georgetown County. Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009. Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while vacationing on spring break. Moody had...
WMBF
Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
myhorrynews.com
Victim in Myrtle Beach homicide died of blunt force trauma from an assault
The man who was found dead near Highway 501 early Monday morning died of blunt force injuries from an assault, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the deceased as 45-year-old Brian Durost, who was homeless and lived in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police...
Tractor-trailer overturned in Georgetown County Monday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A tractor-trailer overturned near Andrews in Georgetown County Monday morning. According to Georgetown County fire officials, crews responded to Saints Delight Road in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said Saints Delights Road is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach man died at a hospital after being taken there from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail. According to the City of Myrtle Beach online records, Brandon Campbell, 30, was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday evening, just before 6:30 p.m.
cbs17
Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in a Myrtle Beach oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98...
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
WMBF
Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Myrtle Beach police...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile-marker 163 when a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. […]
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
Young girl missing from Florence County found safe, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young girl reported missing from West Palmetto Street in Florence County was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
wpde.com
Pedestrian killed in Florence County crash, trooper says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after a crash on I-95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper James G. Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said at 9:40 p.m., a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when it struck the...
