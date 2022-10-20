ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing.  Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in the ’09 murder of Brittanee Drexel

Georgetown, S.C. (WCIV)–The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty Wednesday in Georgetown County. Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009. Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while vacationing on spring break. Moody had...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tractor-trailer overturned in Georgetown County Monday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A tractor-trailer overturned near Andrews in Georgetown County Monday morning. According to Georgetown County fire officials, crews responded to Saints Delight Road in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said Saints Delights Road is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile-marker 163 when a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed in Florence County crash, trooper says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after a crash on I-95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper James G. Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said at 9:40 p.m., a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when it struck the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
