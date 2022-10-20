ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips

With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

'Doggone it': Pups banned from Urbandale cemetery after urinating on plots

URBANDALE, Iowa — Dogs are now banned from an Urbandale cemetery after several were seen urinating on burial plots and headstones. McDivitt Grove Cemetery is located at 7001 Meredith Drive. The city council unanimously approved the move last week after a resident raised concerns at a previous meeting. Service...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Snowplow training underway in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — While area hospitals prepare for winter illnesses, the city of Des Moines is getting ready for winter weather. The city started its snowplow training on Monday. It's going on all week at Des Moines Public Works. Last year, our first significant storm wasn't until the...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area

(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Oskaloosa man found

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat

(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two Iowans die in Missouri crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

