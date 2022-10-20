Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
KCCI.com
'Doggone it': Pups banned from Urbandale cemetery after urinating on plots
URBANDALE, Iowa — Dogs are now banned from an Urbandale cemetery after several were seen urinating on burial plots and headstones. McDivitt Grove Cemetery is located at 7001 Meredith Drive. The city council unanimously approved the move last week after a resident raised concerns at a previous meeting. Service...
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
KCCI.com
Snowplow training underway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — While area hospitals prepare for winter illnesses, the city of Des Moines is getting ready for winter weather. The city started its snowplow training on Monday. It's going on all week at Des Moines Public Works. Last year, our first significant storm wasn't until the...
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area
(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
Iowa Officials Say 'Mountain Lion Sighting' Was Actually A House Cat
Des Moines police had initially shared a cautionary alert alongside footage of the supposed cougar roaming through the city’s east side.
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
KCCI.com
Body of missing Oskaloosa man found
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police foundRaymond Welch's body along the north shoreline on Monday morning. Crews have been searching for the Oskaloosa man for the last nine days at Lake Red Rock. The state's medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Welch's body. His death remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
Iowa couple dies in Missouri car crash
A crash report from the Missouri State Patrol said the operator of a Chevy Corvette was driving recklessly when the car hit the rear of the Iowa couple’s 2010 Prius.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Bison released at Walnut Creek National Wildlife Refuge
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Central Iowa is once again a home where the bison roam. Watch the video above from 1996 to see eight bison released at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City. Correction: The video above mistakenly refers to bison as buffalo.
Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
KCCI.com
18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
KCCI.com
Two Iowans die in Missouri crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
