FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
WAVY News 10
Comment period on Virginia's new transgender students policies ends Wednesday
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/public-comment-period-on-youngkins-transgender-policy-ends-wednesday/. Comment period on Virginia's new transgender students policies ends Wednesday.
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU.
Olympian to help open Hampton Virginia Aquaplex
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday. The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record. Jones is a […]
WAVY News 10
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods.
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas. Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody. The man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/eastern-state-hospital-escapee-taken-in-custody/.
WAVY News 10
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk school learns sign language to communicate with cafeteria worker
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is no secret that it is important to be inclusive, and students and staff at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Suffolk take inclusivity seriously. In Kari Maskelony’s fourth grade classroom, students are learning about lunch. “So, today for lunch, guys, it’s pizza,” Maskelony...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a train derailment in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few more area schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools in Hampton Roads that led to some canceling classes. The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers
The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts.
WAVY News 10
I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes
According to dispatch the call for the crash came in around 3:16 a.m. on I-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit.
California Burrito files appeal after Norfolk City Council votes to revoke conditional use permit
Norfolk's California Burrito has filed for an appeal weeks after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the restaurant's Conditional Use Permit (CUP).
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson St. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 9:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
