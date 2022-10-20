Read full article on original website
‘Roads to Prosperity’ marks 5 years, more than 1,200 projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction and maintenance program and the anniversary is being observed at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) rolled out the $2.8...
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
Turnpike traffic count shows slight increase; additional maintenance worked planned before winter months
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The 88-mile West Virginia Turnpike hasn’t seen the normal drop off of traffic this fall, according to West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller. “It (traffic) typically drops off after Labor Day and we have a slight increase over last year, roughly about a...
Princeton & Huntington make statements in Week 9 (Class AAA Week 10 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for Class AAA football in Week 10. Huntington (7-1) and Princeton (5-2) collected impressive road victories in Week 9.
Monday Morning Musings
Cabell flips: One of the last remaining large Democratic counties in West Virginia is now red, but not by much. The most recent voter registration figures from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office show Cabell County with 20,866 Republicans and 20,536 Democrats (and 12,031 no party). Just six years ago, there were 7,700 more Democrats than Republicans in the state’s fourth largest county.
Beckley murder trial set for next week following pretrial hearing
BECKLEY. W.Va. — A Beckley man charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in March 2021 will go on trial next week. Prosecutors and attorneys for Rashad “Rico” Thompson argued several pretrial motions during a hearing Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court. Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick denied a few...
Fresh off statement win, Roane County hopes to keep rolling
SPENCER, W.Va. — All that stands in the way of Roane County and an unbeaten regular season is victories over Ravenswood and Oak Glen. One year after finishing 9-3 and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, the Raiders are 8-0 and primed for their second straight appearance in the postseason.
WVSSAC H.S. Regional Soccer Matches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVSSAC high school soccer regional matches will be played Tuesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 27. Winners will advance to the state tournament in Beckley. The YMCA Youth Sports Complex will once again host the event on November 4 & 5. Boys Class AAA (all...
Defense leads the way for Marshall in 26-12 win at James Madison
Marshall’s defense displayed its stingy image again. Freshman Cam Fancher made his first start at quarterback for the Thundering Herd, but not to worry, as Khalan Laborn went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game and over 1,000 for the season to go with two touchdowns. That...
