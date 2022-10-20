ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 5 days ago
Vail Daily

Eagle County sheriff candidate Paul Agneberg out of jail despite refusal to sign PR bond

Paul Agneberg, the unaffiliated candidate running for Eagle County sheriff, was released from jail Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Agneberg was taken into custody Wednesday night by Undersheriff Dan Loya and another deputy from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following his debate with incumbent Sheriff James van Beek at a candidate forum hosted by the Vail Daily.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?

On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote

I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County looks at raising pay

The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. Eagle County staff has proposed boosting pay for some seasonal work, including:. Bus drivers: Boosting starting pay from $23 to $25 per hour. Airport snowplow drivers: Boosting...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

I-70 reopened eastbound at Vail Pass

UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 is closed eastbound due to multiple accidents, according to an EC Alert sent out at approximately 5:50 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as stormy conditions continue in the mountain corridor.
Vail Daily

Letter: No tax money for air service

I will vote against Ballot Issue 1B for the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and think it should be defeated. It is fatally flawed because it will “enhance air service” into Eagle. Our tax dollars for airlines is a mistake and bringing more tourists into Eagle County when we can’t even serve the ones we already have is also a mistake.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Kids hit the trails in Edwards as Vail Recreation District expands into youth running series

6-and-under male 1. Holden Portz 09:52 2. Nolan Dobson 10:28 3. John John LaConte 11:46 4. John Schofield 11:59 5. Blaise Underhill 14:07 6. Ryland Haas 15:10 6-and-under female 1. Harlow Murray 10:33 2. Veronica Gill 14:09 3. Luisa Williams 14:14 4. Tessa Martin 15:08 7-8 male 1. Kordian Konka 07:59 2. Harry Sunday 08:00 3. Logan Parish 08:25 4. Cormac Smith 08:26 5. Beau Wacker 09:04 6. Mack Mallory 09:06 7. Maxwell Lowe 09:33 8. Tristan Martin 09:46 9. Tristan Shankland 11:58 10. Luki Stecher 12:50 7-8 female 1. Ava Liles 10:12 2. Pepper McCrackern 10:13 3. Evelyn McCafferty 10:27 4. Giorgia Reatti 10:28 5. Neve Davis 11:15 6. Lilia LaConte 11:18 7. Lelani Stecher 14:23 9-10 Male 1. Mason Portz 08:05 9-10 Female 1. Aberle Hyatt 08:23 2. Brynley Velez 08:58 3. Anika Kraft 09:08 4. Violet Rader 10:06 5. Jane Wyse 12:34 6. Eleanor Schofield 14:24.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: In support of improved transit

As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits

My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail explores the possibility of a cultural arts hub￼

Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
VAIL, CO
KJCT8

Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for supporting student-athlete bikers

The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico. We are very grateful...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action

While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
