Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate

Eagle County sheriff candidate Paul Agneberg out of jail despite refusal to sign PR bond
Paul Agneberg, the unaffiliated candidate running for Eagle County sheriff, was released from jail Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Agneberg was taken into custody Wednesday night by Undersheriff Dan Loya and another deputy from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following his debate with incumbent Sheriff James van Beek at a candidate forum hosted by the Vail Daily.
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote
I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County, a...
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. Eagle County staff has proposed boosting pay for some seasonal work, including:. Bus drivers: Boosting starting pay from $23 to $25 per hour. Airport snowplow drivers: Boosting...
I-70 reopened eastbound at Vail Pass
UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 is closed eastbound due to multiple accidents, according to an EC Alert sent out at approximately 5:50 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as stormy conditions continue in the mountain corridor.
Letter: No tax money for air service
I will vote against Ballot Issue 1B for the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and think it should be defeated. It is fatally flawed because it will “enhance air service” into Eagle. Our tax dollars for airlines is a mistake and bringing more tourists into Eagle County when we can’t even serve the ones we already have is also a mistake.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Kids hit the trails in Edwards as Vail Recreation District expands into youth running series
6-and-under male 1. Holden Portz 09:52 2. Nolan Dobson 10:28 3. John John LaConte 11:46 4. John Schofield 11:59 5. Blaise Underhill 14:07 6. Ryland Haas 15:10 6-and-under female 1. Harlow Murray 10:33 2. Veronica Gill 14:09 3. Luisa Williams 14:14 4. Tessa Martin 15:08 7-8 male 1. Kordian Konka 07:59 2. Harry Sunday 08:00 3. Logan Parish 08:25 4. Cormac Smith 08:26 5. Beau Wacker 09:04 6. Mack Mallory 09:06 7. Maxwell Lowe 09:33 8. Tristan Martin 09:46 9. Tristan Shankland 11:58 10. Luki Stecher 12:50 7-8 female 1. Ava Liles 10:12 2. Pepper McCrackern 10:13 3. Evelyn McCafferty 10:27 4. Giorgia Reatti 10:28 5. Neve Davis 11:15 6. Lilia LaConte 11:18 7. Lelani Stecher 14:23 9-10 Male 1. Mason Portz 08:05 9-10 Female 1. Aberle Hyatt 08:23 2. Brynley Velez 08:58 3. Anika Kraft 09:08 4. Violet Rader 10:06 5. Jane Wyse 12:34 6. Eleanor Schofield 14:24.
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
Letter: A small price to pay for enormous benefits
My husband and I are local small business owners and we’ll be voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit. We, like every other local employer, struggle to find and keep great local talent. Employees who are able to secure housing are more and more often doing so downvalley. We are the last remaining dental office within Vail town limits. Downvalley employment opportunities are only growing and it can be difficult for employees to justify the added mileage to commute up the valley for work. So we believe strongly that improved public transit would absolutely benefit Vail businesses of all sizes.
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue
The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Vail explores the possibility of a cultural arts hub￼
Vail and the greater Eagle River valley are home to boundless opportunities for residents and guests to participate in and experience numerous activities ranging from outdoor recreation to cultural activations and arts performances. However, for the numerous cultural arts organizations that work to bring these activations to the community, there’s...
Texts to Eagle County residents encourage people to vote in person on Election Day
Several unaffiliated voters in Eagle County on Oct. 14 received text messages encouraging them to vote in person Nov. 8. The messages claim to be from the Eagle County Republican Party. The message. This message was sent Oct. 14, before ballots were mailed:. “Wait! (Name) did you get your ballot?...
KJCT8
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for supporting student-athlete bikers
The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico. We are very grateful...
Eagle County commissioner candidates share goals, disagree on role of government
Democratic incumbent Jeanne McQueeney and Republican challenger Brian Brandl shared similar priorities, but different opinions on how to reach them, during Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum in Eagle. McQueeney and Brandl are contesting the three-member Board of County Commissioners’ one open seat in the Nov. 8 election. The...
Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action
While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
