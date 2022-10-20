We've yet to see any Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feuds in WWE, but that hasn't stopped them from making sense of WWE angles on their own. Recently, Rousey was booked in a Women's Title program with Baszler's then-partner Natayla. Along the way, Baszler was briefly integrated into the story, with the two giving a nod to their yearslong history and friendship with one another. However, there was also a video released on WWE on Fox's social media where the two made sense of the situation, and explaining their stances.

2 DAYS AGO