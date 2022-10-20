Read full article on original website
Eddie Kingston: When You Have Men And Women Who Don't Know How To Use Their Words, Things Happen
Eddie Kingston has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he's admitted that's gotten him in trouble in the past. Eddie and Sammy Guevara turned their backstage altercation, in which Kingston was suspended, into an on-screen situation as Guevara call Kingston a "fat piece of shit" before their match at AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The line, which was cut from a previous promo, was reportedly one of the reasons the two got into an altercation.
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders
Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials
Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches
Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Rey Mysterio Won't Back Down From GUNTHER, IMPACT Announces Championship Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 22, 2022. - Liv Morgan feels more alive than ever, Damage CTRL revels in their title defense, and Rey Mysterio looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title showdown with GUNTHER on The SmackDown LowDown. - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the following matches...
JD Drake: To Say I'm Disappointed With My AEW Run Would Be The Furthest Thing From The Truth
JD Drake comments on his AEW run. Drake first appeared on AEW television in February 2021 and has been a regular for the company ever since, often working AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tapings as a member of The Wingmen. Drake is regarded as one of the top wrestlers...
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Filmed Own Segments This Summer
We've yet to see any Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feuds in WWE, but that hasn't stopped them from making sense of WWE angles on their own. Recently, Rousey was booked in a Women's Title program with Baszler's then-partner Natayla. Along the way, Baszler was briefly integrated into the story, with the two giving a nod to their yearslong history and friendship with one another. However, there was also a video released on WWE on Fox's social media where the two made sense of the situation, and explaining their stances.
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy
Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/22): TV Title Match, Pretty Empowered Implodes, Tag Champs In Action
NWA USA Results (10/22) Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango) Joe Galli had a sit-down interview with Tyrus. He knows he can beat Murdoch. Is looking forward to handing the title to Jordan Clearwater. Marshe Rockett tells May Valentine is looking forward...
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel
Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
Orange Cassidy Becomes A Weather Map, Xavier Woods Wheel Of Fortune Air Date Revealed | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 24, 2022. - The premiere date for the Wheel Of Fortune episode starring Xavier Woods has been revealed:. - DEFY Wrestling now has a streaming app on Amazon Fire TV and Roku. - Stephanie McMahon will participate in the 2022 #ANAMasters...
Mandy Rose Survives A Haunted House, Apollo Puts A Nail In Waller's Coffin, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022:. - Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction managed to survive the antics of Alba Fyre and her haunted house in order for Mandy to somehow still walk out of Halloween Havoc as the Women's Champion. - Apollo Crews managed...
Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona, More Set For 10/25 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (10/25) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Fightful will have the stream and results for AEW Dark beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Kurt Angle Reveals How Much He Wanted To Be Paid For 10-Match Deal With AEW
Kurt Angle's asking price is All Elite. Kurt Angle is considered by many wrestling fans to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation. Kurt Angle retired in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 39. However, because it's professional wrestling, there are those that still hold out hope that Kurt Angle will one day step back into the squared circle.
