Eddie Kingston: When You Have Men And Women Who Don't Know How To Use Their Words, Things Happen

Eddie Kingston has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he's admitted that's gotten him in trouble in the past. Eddie and Sammy Guevara turned their backstage altercation, in which Kingston was suspended, into an on-screen situation as Guevara call Kingston a "fat piece of shit" before their match at AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The line, which was cut from a previous promo, was reportedly one of the reasons the two got into an altercation.
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders

Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
Angelo Dawkins Has Been Impressing WWE Officials

Angelo Dawkins has seen an increase in singles matches, and for good reason. As has been a subject on the Fightful post-show podcast in recent months, Angelo Dawkins has seemingly, but subjectively impressed audiences with his improvements in the ring. It would appear that has extended well beyond that of just our bubble, as WWE sources contacted us after we discussed it on this past Monday's post-show.
WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches

Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc

The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Filmed Own Segments This Summer

We've yet to see any Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feuds in WWE, but that hasn't stopped them from making sense of WWE angles on their own. Recently, Rousey was booked in a Women's Title program with Baszler's then-partner Natayla. Along the way, Baszler was briefly integrated into the story, with the two giving a nod to their yearslong history and friendship with one another. However, there was also a video released on WWE on Fox's social media where the two made sense of the situation, and explaining their stances.
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy

Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Japan And NXT Mexico Have Been Discussed, Premium Live Events May Travel

Shawn Michaels discusses the expansion of the NXT brand. NXT as a brand is continuing to expand with the evolution of the brand from NXT 2.0 to a new re-branding that somewhat bridges the gap between 2.0 and the previous black and gold era. Now, Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving beyond the state of Florida and hopefully hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.
Kurt Angle Reveals How Much He Wanted To Be Paid For 10-Match Deal With AEW

Kurt Angle's asking price is All Elite. Kurt Angle is considered by many wrestling fans to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation. Kurt Angle retired in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 39. However, because it's professional wrestling, there are those that still hold out hope that Kurt Angle will one day step back into the squared circle.
