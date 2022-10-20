Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 37-year-old Alton man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Josue Enrique Cruz Tercero stemmed from...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged with violation of no contact
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents were charged about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with violation of a no contact/protective order. The charges stem from 31-year-old Kendra Rae Wilkerson being in a passenger in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kyle Eugene Wilkerson of Rock Rapids, who she is not to have contact with, after the vehicle was stopped on Highway 75 near South Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids for driving violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for OWI by May City
MAY CITY—A 31-year-old George man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near May City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Dean Wichers-Heine stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima for speeding on 220th Street at the Vine Avenue intersection northwest of May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rolando Calderon Frausto stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup on 16th Street near 12th Avenue for failing to stop for a stop sign in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 32-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Eric Antonio Foster stemmed from the stop of 2018 Jeep Wrangler for a front license plate violation on the 100 block of Sixth Street Northeast in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for weed, more in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A 25-year-old North Sioux City, SD, man was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Larchwood on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; interference with official acts; failure to use a child restraint device; no valid driver’s license; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Two face drug-related charges after stop
ASHTON—Two North Las Vegas residents were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, near Ashton. The arrests of 38-year-old Rickey Darron Favors and 40-year-old Rashonda Harper stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Cadillac for speeding and two equipment violations on the Highway 60 expressway at the 250 Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged after short chase in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a short pursuit about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Sheldon. The arrests of 22-year-old Kyleigh Marie Sanders of Marathon and 22-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer stemmed from the stop of a 2003 GMC Envoy that Sanders was driving, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls man driving a stolen car robbed a woman at knifepoint in a hotel parking lot. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday around 7 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man pulled up to a woman walking in a hotel parking lot and wanted her purse, threatening her with a knife. The woman said she did not have a purse, so the suspect took her cell phone and drove away. The victim was not physically injured.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
Albia Newspapers
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
