Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say

A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
hampdenda.com

West Springfield homicide victim identified

October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts

CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

South Hadley plans Know Your Town virtual candidates’ night forum

Know Your Town of South Hadley will host a virtual candidates’ night on Thursday at 7 p.m. The link to the virtual program can be found at knowyourtown.org. The candidates who will participate include: Dean J. Martilli, candidate for representative in Congress, 1st District; John M. Comerford, candidate for Governor’s Council, 8th District; Tara A. Jacobs, candidate for Governor’s Council, 8th District; William E. Johnson, candidate for state Senate, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District; Jacob R. Oliveira, candidate for state Senate, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District; Daniel Carey, candidate for state representative, Second Hampshire District; Patrick J. Cahillane, candidate for sheriff, Hampshire County; Yvonne Gittelson, write-in candidate for sheriff, Hampshire County; and Nicole Casolari, candidate to fill vacant Selectboard seat until April.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

