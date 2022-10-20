Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.”

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents last week where they located two pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, five grams of mushrooms, and five guns.

“The joint investigation leading to the search on October 13 came after a two-month investigation into the allegations after agencies received information about illegal drug sales, high traffic, and large gatherings at odd hours,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say Risher is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana while Rogers is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I-III and additional charges for other illegal drugs.

They said both men are facing firearm charges since they are prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

