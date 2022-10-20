ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.”

Mugshots courtesy Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents last week where they located two pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, five grams of mushrooms, and five guns.

“The joint investigation leading to the search on October 13 came after a two-month investigation into the allegations after agencies received information about illegal drug sales, high traffic, and large gatherings at odd hours,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say Risher is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana while Rogers is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I-III and additional charges for other illegal drugs.

Image courtesy Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

They said both men are facing firearm charges since they are prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 9

ONE MANS OPINION
5d ago

.Hey when the system label someone a FELONS. In reality you've limited that person ability to get a honest and well paying job. Even FELONS have to eat and pay bills . Given the choice between starving and robbing a man has to eat

Reply(1)
4
