WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas
Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody. The man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road.
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield.
'God put you there,' wife tells Virginia Beach surfers who helped save man
Todd and Donna Rowan woke up early Oct. 2. Donna took pictures of the sunrise and drank coffee before the couple hopped on their beach cruisers.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports.
Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, lose everything in fire
Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter Nyrie lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday, and nearly lost their lives. Twelve people were injured in the fire, including eight firefighters.
WAVY News 10
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she...
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
WAVY News 10
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested.
Local shelter offering “Howl-o-ween” adoption promotion
According to a press release, the discount will be available through Oct. 31 and adoption fees are $31 for dogs and cats and $13 for small animals.
Virginia Beach church packs 25,000 meals for people around the world
Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday morning teamed up with Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packing 25,000 meals for people in need.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Violent weekend on the peninsula leaves families concerned
This is the second weekend in a row where shots were fired at a young person, which has made parents in Newport News, uneasy
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
WAVY News 10
World Famous Orange Crush
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman's Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush.
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News
According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
Virginia mom: People with Down syndrome 'need to be acknowledged, seen, heard'
Step Up for Down Syndrome was held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down syndrome.
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
