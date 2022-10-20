ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield murder suspect sentenced

SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

World Famous Orange Crush

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Standing with Waterman’s Restaurant joined us in the kitchen to show us a couple of drinks that will be featured at the Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Mike made a seafood Bloody Mary and the World Famous Orange Crush. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. The...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA

