FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown Daily Herald
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opens as sole grocery store in downtown Providence
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened in downtown Providence Sept. 23, bringing fresh produce to the heart of the city and expanding food accessibility as the sole grocery store located downtown. Spanning more than 6,000 feet on the ground floor of Washington Street’s Nightingale building, the grocery store serves “a...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
Portsmouth home damaged in fire
The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Valhalla Drive.
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
WMTW
Construction crew in Rhode Island unearths human bones; project stopped
A construction project in Rhode Island is shut down after the crews unearthed human remains. Workers in Central Falls were digging the foundation for an apartment building on Monday when they began seeing bones. They found a hip, a head and part of an arm, according to officials. Police said...
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
Warwick firefighter honored for saving paddleboarder
Capt. Andrew Sisson was surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to the man in need of help.
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
‘Celebrate the Movement’ 5K held in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston. Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo […]
ABC6.com
Car hits building in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded Bridgham and Cranston streets Sunday afternoon for reports of a vehicle into a building. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed an ambulance leave from the scene while police officers and the fire department investigated. Crews saw a maroon Nissan Murano with it’s...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Valet & Boat Problems
3:32 a.m. – A Pardon’s Wood Lane resident told police someone had just egged their front door. 5:04 p.m. – An EG man told police a resident of Frenchtown Road had yelled at him to slow down, slapping his car as he passed. The Frenchtown Road man told the other man his dog had just been struck by a vehicle. Police went to the Frenchtown Road address and found family members distraught and the dog dead. A witness had told the family a dark pickup truck had hit the dog but the witness left without leaving his contact information. Police obtained surveillance video from a neighbor and could see a dark truck hit the dog but no other identifying details were available.
fallriverreporter.com
Outside live interactive Nightmare on Elm Street among activities this week at Fall River Public Library
Halloween is almost here, and the Fall River Public Library is counting down the days with a full scare schedule! Here’s what’s happening the week of Monday, October 24 – Saturday, October 29, 2022. Get ready for a living nightmare, because the library is presenting a LIVE,...
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year
A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City,’ Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900’s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to...
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
mybackyardnews.com
TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED
This morning – Dutch Oven with low 300-degree heat in stove oven. One Dave’s Market chunked butternut squash and one large Jaswell Farm carrot, one package bone chicken broth, half medium onion and small package sliced mushrooms, one crushed bouillon cube and black pepper. I’ll slow roast the...
