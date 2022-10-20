ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston

There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
‘Celebrate the Movement’ 5K held in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston. Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo […]
Car hits building in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded Bridgham and Cranston streets Sunday afternoon for reports of a vehicle into a building. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed an ambulance leave from the scene while police officers and the fire department investigated. Crews saw a maroon Nissan Murano with it’s...
Police Log: Valet & Boat Problems

3:32 a.m. – A Pardon’s Wood Lane resident told police someone had just egged their front door. 5:04 p.m. – An EG man told police a resident of Frenchtown Road had yelled at him to slow down, slapping his car as he passed. The Frenchtown Road man told the other man his dog had just been struck by a vehicle. Police went to the Frenchtown Road address and found family members distraught and the dog dead. A witness had told the family a dark pickup truck had hit the dog but the witness left without leaving his contact information. Police obtained surveillance video from a neighbor and could see a dark truck hit the dog but no other identifying details were available.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard

As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year

A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED

This morning – Dutch Oven with low 300-degree heat in stove oven. One Dave’s Market chunked butternut squash and one large Jaswell Farm carrot, one package bone chicken broth, half medium onion and small package sliced mushrooms, one crushed bouillon cube and black pepper. I’ll slow roast the...
