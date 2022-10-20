POTTSTOWN — It was 25 years ago, just a month into my tenure at The Mercury, that I covered my first shooting in Pottstown. Joseph Torrence was paralyzed after being shot at the corner of Chestnut and Washington streets in December, 1997. “Wake up call for Pottstown?” The Mercury headline shouted a day later.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO