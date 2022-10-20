Read full article on original website
jamestowngazette.com
“Meat Your Farmer” – Two Free Events for the Public
Join Local Livestock Farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to Learn How to Purchase Bulk Meats, Taste and Purchase Locally Produced Meats, and Meet the Farmers Who Produced Them. Article Contributed by. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Have you ever wondered where your meat comes from? Are you looking to reduce the steps...
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
wnynewsnow.com
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Receives A Major Investment In Local Child Care Access
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A major investment in local child care access is coming to Jamestown. SUNY JCC announced on Tuesday they are slated to receive $1.2 million dollars as part of a state investment that addresses child care deserts. The one-time funding allotment, signed by Governor...
Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State
New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election
This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize...
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
chautauquatoday.com
Officials Cut the Ribbon on New Outdoor Store in Cassadaga
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new 8,200-square-foot hunting and fishing store in Cassadaga. Several dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony at Valley Outdoors at the corner of Route 60 and High Street in the village. County Executive P.J. Wendel says the store features fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment geared towards local outdoorspeople...
wnynewsnow.com
Street Parking Prices Could Increase Next Year In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As a part of the Mayor’s 2023 Executive budget, the price of on-street parking meters could double next year. While addressing the council on the changes coming with this year’s proposed executive budget, which Mayor Eddie Sundquist formally presented earlier this month, officials addressed the potential increase in income that the city could acquire.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Announces Money For Expanding Child Care Access at SUNY Campuses
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – An investment of $10.8 million will go toward expanding child care access at SUNY campuses. According to the governor’s office, the money will address child care centers across SUNY Campuses.This is all part of an initiative by the state to ensure that students, faculty, and staff have access to high quality child care centers.
wnynewsnow.com
Today Is The Last Day To Apply For An Absentee Ballot By Mail In NY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Monday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail in New York State for the fast approaching fall general election. Those who might miss today’s deadline, can still apply in person or via proxy at their local Board of Elections Office until Monday, November 7.
wnynewsnow.com
NY Office of Information Technology Services examines use of biometric technology in schools
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – In 2020, New York State enacted a law that placed a ban on the use of biometric surveillance in schools. According to the legislation, the moratorium cannot be lifted until the New York State Department of Education issues a report of the risks and benefits and the commissioner then authorizes it.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown City Council Approves New SWAT Vehicle Purchase
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the purchase of a BearCat armored SWAT vehicle. The quarter of a million dollar purchase will provide the team with an essential upgrade to the current pedestrian vehicle they use. Council President Tony Dolce...
Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma
For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
wnynewsnow.com
Abortion Advocates and Democrats Rally Ahead of Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Monday, dozens of abortion rights advocates took to the State Capitol with just 15 days until the general election. High-profile races in Pennsylvania, specifically the race for governor, could shape the future of abortion access in the commonwealth. Advocates and Democratic lawmakers are looking to mobilize voters, especially women, ahead of Nov. 8.
