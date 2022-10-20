For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO