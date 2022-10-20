ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Latino civil rights groups sue York County board of elections

By Sanika Bhargaw, Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 5 days ago

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Latino civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in federal district court this week against York County’s board of elections for what they say is its failure to provide Spanish-language materials and assistance as required by the Voting Rights Act.

The case was filed on behalf of CASA and Puerto Rican voters, and it is trying to remove English-only barriers for Puerto Ricans who reside in York County, according to a release from CASA, LatinoJustice PRLDEF, and Dechert LLP.

Maria del Carmen Gutierrez, CASA’s senior director of membership, said in a statement, “The county’s refusal to give them the help voters are entitled to effectively suppresses the vote.”

According to the release, voters who are not fluent in English have said that they struggled to understand English ballots and instructions to request mail-in ballots or have been unable to find poll workers or people at the board of elections office who could help them in Spanish.

Gutierrez said in an interview with abc27 she has heard from Puerto Rican voters about these challenges.

“Many Puerto Rican voters told us that, Hey, I voted one time but because it was in English and I ask for help in Spanish and they do not bring it to me, I decided not to continue voting,'” she said.

Gutierrez, who is Puerto Rican and speaks Spanish as her first language, has faced the same struggles. She said when she went to vote in the May primary, she was told, “If you do not know English, you cannot vote.”

CASA’s lawsuit alleges York County has violated Section 4(e) of the Voting Rights Act. Section 4(e) reads in part, “No person who demonstrates that he has successfully completed the sixth primary grade in a public school in, or a private school accredited by, any State or territory, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in which the predominant classroom language was other than English, shall be denied the right to vote in any Federal, State, or local election because of his inability to read, write, understand, or interpret any matter in the English language.”

“[This section] was passed to protect the voting rights of American citizens who were educated in Spanish-speaking schools in Puerto Rico,” Dechert LLC partner Julia Chapman said. The law firm Dechert LLC is legal counsel on the case.

The suit calls for the board of elections to “honor its obligation to provide Spanish-language ballots, election materials and assistance to voters in the county,” according to the release. The groups are also seeking a preliminary injunction ordering the board of elections to provide Spanish sample ballots and to offer signage and training for poll workers on the rights of Spanish-speaking voters, the release says.

“To ask for [a] ballot in Spanish, to ask for materials in Spanish, to ask for assistance in Spanish, that’s a right,” Gutierrez said.

abc27 asked Chapman and Gutierrez why they decided to file the suit less than three weeks before the election. Gutierrez said CASA was in conversations with York County. She said when those conversations were not productive, the group decided to file. Chapman said the plaintiffs believe some solutions can implemented in the short time frame before Nov. 8.

Gutierrez said York County officials told her in meetings they offer Spanish-language services in some precincts, but not all. Chapman said this does not meet the requirements of the Voting Rights Act.

“Section 4(e) of the voting rights act is examined on a county-wide basis,” Chapman said.

In a statement, York County Chief Operations Officer Gregory Monskie said:

“York County has engaged in discussions with CASA and LatinoJustice over the last several months in an effort to understand their concerns about our election process. Yet, we have not been served with or provided a courtesy copy of any court filing and only learned about the possibility of a lawsuit through media inquiries. We have searched the federal court docket and have been unable to find any lawsuit filed against York County. We look forward to defending any claims that might be made in the future and have no ability to comment further about pending litigation, much less litigation about which we have not been notified.”

Chapman said while there are some fixes the county will not be able to implement in time for Nov. 8 because of time constraints, the lawsuit applies to all future elections as well.

“The goal of the lawsuit…is to ensure hat York County complies with its very clear obligations under 4(e), full stop,” she said.

Chapman said the case will now be assigned to a judge who will schedule the next step. She added the plaintiffs, including CASA, hope the case will move through the court as quickly as possible.

