Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas

Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk school learns sign language to communicate with cafeteria worker

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is no secret that it is important to be inclusive, and students and staff at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Suffolk take inclusivity seriously. In Kari Maskelony’s fourth grade classroom, students are learning about lunch. “So, today for lunch, guys, it’s pizza,” Maskelony...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods

Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield murder suspect sentenced

22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers

The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg business owner sentenced to seven years for $2M health care fraud

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A wellness center owner will serve seven years in prison after being found to have defrauded Virginia Medicaid and other health care programs of more than $2.2 million. Maria Kokolis, 48, of Williamsburg, owned and operated Pamisage, Inc., a center for integrative behavioral health and medicine and focused on weight management […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

