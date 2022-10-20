Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Beach church packs 25,000 meals for people around the world
Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday morning teamed up with Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packing 25,000 meals for people in need.
New cable & internet provider coming to Suffolk
Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.
Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook
Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.
Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, lose everything in fire
Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter Nyrie lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday, and nearly lost their lives. Twelve people were injured in the fire, including eight firefighters.
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has...
Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody. The man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/eastern-state-hospital-escapee-taken-in-custody/. Comment period on Virginia’s...
Suffolk school learns sign language to communicate with cafeteria worker
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is no secret that it is important to be inclusive, and students and staff at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Suffolk take inclusivity seriously. In Kari Maskelony’s fourth grade classroom, students are learning about lunch. “So, today for lunch, guys, it’s pizza,” Maskelony...
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a train derailment in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Another day of threats at local...
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man...
Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers
The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few more area schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools in Hampton Roads that led to some canceling classes. The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via...
Chesapeake police install fixed license plate readers in area “hot spots”
The department has installed 33 new license plate readers throughout the city, and they are expecting to install 10 more shortly.
California Burrito files appeal after Norfolk City Council votes to revoke conditional use permit
Norfolk's California Burrito has filed for an appeal weeks after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the restaurant's Conditional Use Permit (CUP).
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at...
Mother, daughter still hospitalized after suffering burns in Hampton fire
Shannon Perkins and her daughter were flown to the Sentara Norfolk and then Leilani was taken to CHKD, Perkins' sister Anjelle Culton tells News 3.
Williamsburg business owner sentenced to seven years for $2M health care fraud
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A wellness center owner will serve seven years in prison after being found to have defrauded Virginia Medicaid and other health care programs of more than $2.2 million. Maria Kokolis, 48, of Williamsburg, owned and operated Pamisage, Inc., a center for integrative behavioral health and medicine and focused on weight management […]
