KCTV 5

New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
TOPEKA, KS

