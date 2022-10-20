Read full article on original website
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
St. Louis-area jury to decide fate of man charged with murdering North Kansas City police officer
A man charged in Clay County, Missouri, with the murder of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez requested a change of venue for his case.
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
KCTV 5
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning. A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects. While detectives were not yet made clear as...
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
KCTV 5
New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
WIBW
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
WIBW
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate back in custody
Kansas City man arrested with stolen guns, charged with shooting father
A Kansas City man was found in possession of stolen guns when police arrived to arrest him for allegedly shooting his own father.
Former KCK Det. Roger Golubski takes stand in hearing
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men who were convicted in murders that were investigated by former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski are testifying in hopes a judge will overturn their convictions.
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
