DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has released information following an officer-involved shooting that happened in late August in Twin Falls County. The Jerome Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation into the death of 24-year-old Caleb Tussey following the August 26, pursuit that ended near Buhl. According to the Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Deputies were called out for a report of an aggravated assault near Filer. A pursuit began after deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over and ended in a field with shots being fired. Little information had been released since the incident in August. Charges filed against the driver of the car, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, revealed some of what happened early that morning. Gibson was charged in magistrate court for felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer. Deputies responded at around 3 a.m. after someone reported a car stopped in the middle of the road. Court documents say a gun was pulled out by the passenger when the reporting party stopped to check on the car. Deputies caught up with the car in Twin Falls and tried to make a stop, but the driver sped off back towards Filer, allegedly exceeding speeds of more than 100 mph. The car then went through Buhl and ended in a field on 4100 N. A deputy wrote in the charging documents that he had heard over the radio shots had been fired and pulled up to find a young male lying motionless on the ground. Gibson's case has been moved to district court. Her arraignment is set for October 31.
