Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Related
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake PD using new license plate readers
The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. The department has many uses for the devices, including tracking stolen vehicles and locating people in Amber/silver alerts. Classes canceled Monday after another bomb threat …. Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake...
WAVY News 10
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, Anna Midas
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing woman, …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk-police-looking-for-missing-woman/. Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody. The man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/eastern-state-hospital-escapee-taken-in-custody/. Comment period on Virginia’s...
WAVY News 10
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she...
WAVY News 10
Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody
A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road.
WAVY News 10
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has...
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
WAVY News 10
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit goods
Customs officers in Norfolk seize $130K in counterfeit …. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Another day of threats at local...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake pursuit ends in crash, suspects at large
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large. Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m. The suspects drove toward Military...
Chesapeake police install fixed license plate readers in area “hot spots”
The department has installed 33 new license plate readers throughout the city, and they are expecting to install 10 more shortly.
WAVY News 10
Comment period on Virginia's new transgender students policies ends Wednesday
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/public-comment-period-on-youngkins-transgender-policy-ends-wednesday/. Comment period on Virginia’s new transgender students …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/public-comment-period-on-youngkins-transgender-policy-ends-wednesday/. California Burrito files appeal after Norfolk City …. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View...
Trial begins for one of three suspects in 2019 fatal shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting and robbery, one of the three suspects in the case faced a jury. The trial for Tonagee Ravanel began in a Chesapeake Circuit Courtroom Monday morning. The jury was seated and opening arguments were heard before 1 p.m. Ravanel is one of three facing […]
Police seeking suspect involved in Dollar General robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.
What is Xylazine? Animal tranquilizer popping up in more overdose deaths
Xylazine, a drug typically reserved for tranquilizing large animals like horses and cattle is showing up in more overdose cases in Virginia, and across the country.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk man wanted after Hampton stabbing
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night. Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for...
WAVY News 10
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few more area schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools in Hampton Roads that led to some canceling classes. The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via...
WAVY News 10
I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes
According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit. I-64 crash in Newport News closes all eastbound lanes. According to dispatch the call for the class came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the...
Hampton mother and daughter airlifted to trauma center, lose everything in fire
Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter Nyrie lost all of their belongings in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday, and nearly lost their lives. Twelve people were injured in the fire, including eight firefighters.
Comments / 0