Chicago, IL

NHL unveils Blackhawks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey for 2022-2023

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – There is a lot of change for the Blackhawks throughout the organization at the moment from the front office to the players on the ice.

Even one of their alternate jerseys is taking a departure from the ordinary as they continue through a rebuilding 2022-2023 NHL season.

Adidas and the NHL unveiled the “Reverse Retro” jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday morning, and the Blackhawks version features a major change.

Instead of having the traditional Native American head logo on the front of the sweater, it’s located on the shoulder, with the word “Chicago” spelled out across the middle of the jersey. The majority of the Blackhawks’ alternate jerseys through the years have always featured the team’s primary logo in front.

As with a few other retro sweaters in the past, the jersey features a “barber pole” design with red, black, and white stripes of different sizes across it.

The team has yet to release the dates on which they’ll wear these alternate jerseys over the 2022-2023 season, which is only a week old.

You can see the other “Reverse Retro” jersey designs for other teams by clicking here.

The Blackhawks have played their first three of 82 games this season over the past week as the team is led by first year head coach Luke Richardson, who has a host of new players at the beginning of the rebuild.

After losing their first two games, the Blackhawks got their first win of the season Saturday night against the Sharks, winning 5-2 in San Jose. They’ll open up the home portion of their schedule on Friday night as they host the Detroit Red Wings for a 7:30 PM puck drop.

