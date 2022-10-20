ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors: Inmate beat prison guard Matthew Tidman in attempt to return to Virginia

By David Dore, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

WOBURN — A Virginia man serving a life sentence for murder in a Massachusetts prison said he assaulted a corrections officer in an attempt to return to his home state, prosecutors alleged at the man’s arraignment Thursday.

Roy Booth Jr., 40, is accused of beating Matthew Tidman of Leominster several times with a metal bar Aug. 31, while Tidman was on duty in the medium-security section of the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley.

Tidman suffered severe injuries to his skull. He has been slowly recovering from the assault, moving a couple of weeks ago from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington (where he was since the assault) to a rehabilitation center .

“Mr. Booth had made statements previous to this incident that he was looking for a way to get back to Virginia, that one of the ways he could get back to Virginia is if he hurts someone. And that is exactly what he did on Aug. 31,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant said at the arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court.

Brant gave the following account of what happened Aug. 31: Booth walked into the weight and exercise area of the gym at MCI-Shirley around 2:15 p.m. and picked up a metal bar around 2 feet long. He placed the bar “on his left hip, pulling it right parallel to his hip” and walked out of the gym in a manner that would not allow other corrections officers or inmates to see him. He stood against a wall and waited for other people to leave the area where Tidman was standing about 10 feet away.

“Mr. Booth immediately runs over, goes up behind Mr. Tidman and strikes him on the side of the head with that hard metal bar, which weighs, I would say, probably 5 or 6 pounds,” Brant said. “He strikes him severely, brutally and quickly, [and] knocks him to the ground. He then as he's down on the ground, he hits him four more times.”

Two other corrections officers working inside the gym wrestled Booth to the ground. Booth was immediately moved to the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center next door.

Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, told reporters after the arraignment that what happened to Tidman is “one of the most heinous assaults I've ever seen in my career. It's just heinous. I don't know how else to put it.”

Ten days after the assault, Brant said, “Mr. Booth made a statement to one of the other corrections officers there. Basically, the words that he used was, ‘The way you get these pigs ... is you sneak up on them when they're not looking from behind and get them.’ ”

“Pig” is a derogatory term for a police officer.

Ban of free weights sought

Booth arrived at MCI-Shirley in March 2021 as part of the Interstate Corrections Compact, which transfers inmates between states in certain circumstances. Booth was serving a life sentence for a 2001 murder in Portsmouth, Virginia.

After the assault, weight rooms in prisons across Massachusetts were ordered temporarily closed.

“We want that to be a permanent removal of all free weights inside the prison,” Flanagan said.

Members of Tidman’s family and 50 to 75 corrections officers attended the arraignment.

“Today was a difficult day,” Flanagan said, explaining how the Tidman family was feeling. “Obviously I don't want to speak for them, but I think it was a difficult day, not just for the family, but for all correction officers. We come together in solidarity, and we support not only Matt Tidman but the family as well and all of the coworkers that work with him at the Shirley medium [prison].”

Booth was arraigned on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem. He pleaded not guilty and, in a symbolic move since he is serving a life sentence, is being held without bail.

He will be back in court Oct. 27.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Prosecutors: Inmate beat prison guard Matthew Tidman in attempt to return to Virginia

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

