Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker
Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to the United States in search of their new striker.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Report: Graham Potter Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours
Graham Potter has addressed the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Manchester United report: Red Devils eyeing ex-Manchester City defender
Manchester United are being linked with one of Europe's most exciting young right-backs – who started out with their arch-rivals
Erik Ten Hag Set For Face To Face Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo On Tuesday
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is set for crunch face to face talks with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday.
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Juventus’s Decline Continues With Early Champions League Ouster
There’s still a group game to play, but Juventus’s Champions League fate is already sealed, furthering the trend that has taken the club down a peg.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
mailplus.co.uk
Thiago in hospital dash
JURGEN KLOPP was forced to alter his plans for yesterday’s game at Nottingham Forest when influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara needed an urgent dash to hospital after complaining of serious ear problems. Klopp revealed that Thiago had woken up at 5.15am in agony and called for the team doctor, who...
BBC
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
Americans Abroad: Elation for Reyna, Pepi; Relief for Adams
With the World Cup nearing, a few U.S. players are rounding into form, while one key player fights off the injury bug.
Report: Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz
Manchester City are reportedly interested in Chelsea's Kai Havertz.
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Cristiano Ronaldo has let his club down after his actions against Tottenham.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
Report: Could Chelsea Move For Wilfried Zaha Next Summer?
Wilfried Zaha is a free agent next summer, which is something that could interest Chelsea.
BBC
Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe
A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision
Erik Ten hag has justified his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Manchester United squad for the match against Chelsea.
