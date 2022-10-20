ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva

Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
mailplus.co.uk

Thiago in hospital dash

JURGEN KLOPP was forced to alter his plans for yesterday’s game at Nottingham Forest when influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara needed an urgent dash to hospital after complaining of serious ear problems. Klopp revealed that Thiago had woken up at 5.15am in agony and called for the team doctor, who...
BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
BBC

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe

A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
BBC

S﻿pecial movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham

Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy