Cook County, IL

Cook County Sheriff's Office announces new tracking tool to help curb carjackings

By Mugo Odigwe
 5 days ago

Sheriff Tom Dart announces new tracking tool to help ease carjackings 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Sheriff's Office has a new plan to help curb carjackings.

Sheriff Tom Dart announced Thursday they're launching a tool to help police find cars for those who may become victims of the crime.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from the sheriff's River North command post to explain how it would work.

The new initiative is about letting you take control - taking action before you're a victim of a carjacking.

Here's how it would work:

Anyone living in the city, or the suburbs can apply online by signing a tracking consent form. That will pre-authorize the sheriff's department to track the location of your vehicle if it's ever stolen.

Sheriff Dart says doing so automatically removes the delay that comes from when victims of carjackings have to first contact their vehicle manufacturer before a vehicle can be tracked.

We should note this new plan only works for cars no earlier than 2015.

For those who do sign up, you're being encouraged to display the sticker you receive in the mail on your car to deter offenders.

We asked the sheriff why he thinks the initiative will work.

"When we had people in custody for carjacking, we've done interviews with them. Things that don't in any way compromise their criminal case. We just ask them," Dart said. "When cars are being tracked does that discourage you and it was quite unanimous what the opinion was that there'll just go to another car."

Those who sign up will receive two free stickers in the mail - one to put in front of your car and the other in the back.

To sign up for the new plan, visit the Cook County Sheriff's Office website.

Sherry Ramey
5d ago

So how will that keep the government 🤔 out of constantly tracking your whereabouts? Invasion of privacy. HITLER GPS TRACKING DEVISES. Great for recovery your car possibly. Awful for your Constitutional Rights.

