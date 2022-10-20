N.Y. completes $80 million project to fix potholes on LIE

$80 million LIE pothole repaving project complete 00:27

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- An $80 million project to repave potholes on the Long Island Expressway is now complete, Gov. Hochul announced Thursday.

The governor said the project finished a month ahead of schedule.

"We have a responsibility to fix our deteriorating roads. These are those quality of life issues that people talk about. As I come to Long Island constantly when I travel the state, when I'm here, I hear so much about our love for the Islanders, property taxes and potholes," Hochul said.

The project is part of a $1 billion initiative to repave potholes across the state.

Hochul said New Yorkers spend an average of $632 a year on car repairs due to road damage.