Caught on video: Suspects hurl eggs at Manhattan 7-Eleven worker

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a group of five who robbed a 7-Eleven in Manhattan .

It happened at the store on 23rd Street and Park Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The video just released by police shows the suspects grabbing cartons of eggs from a shelf and hurling them at a worker behind the counter.

The suspects ran from the store with more stolen goods in their pockets.

The 33-year-old worker refused medical attention, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
