Ryan Gosling looks unrecognizable on the set of his new ‘80s movie

By Nicki Gostin
 5 days ago

Ryan Gosling’s newest movie role has fans doing a double take.

The genetically blessed actor was snapped sporting long locks and a generous beard while filming his latest movie, “The Fall Guy,” in Sydney on Thursday.

The Canadian-born actor wore black jeans, a white shirt, a red jacket and a backward baseball cap for the dramatic scene, which takes place while standing atop a five-story car park.

At one point, Gosling donned dark sunglasses as he leaped in the air.

The film, which also stars Emily Blunt and is helmed by “John Wick” director David Leitch, is based on the ’80s television show of the same name.

The series, starring “Six Million Dollar Man” Lee Majors and Heather Thomas, centered around a film stuntman who would moonlight as a bounty hunter when movie work was slow. It ran from 1981 to 1986.

Judging by the photos, Gosling has managed to wash out all the peroxide he had for his role as Ken for the 2023’s “Barbie” movie opposite Margot Robbie.

The internet went into overdrive when a hilarious photo of Gosling was released rocking white blond hair, chiseled abs and “Ken” underwear.

Gosling, had at least one fan in his corner, longtime partner Eva Mendes, who shared the image on Instagram.

The actor recently sported bleached-blond hair for “Barbie.”
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this. #Thatsmyken,” she captioned the pic.

The actor is also attached to “Wolfman” in which he would portray a werewolf and “Project Hail Mary” in which he will potentially play an astronaut.

