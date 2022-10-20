ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Calendar of events for the week of 10/20

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 5 days ago

SAT, OCT. 22

CINEMALIBU AND NEON NIGHT FEATURING ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Pre-movie activities take to place an hour before sunset. The movie begins at sunset, around 6:15 p.m. Stay after the movie to participate in “Neon Night,” a glow-in-the-dark candy hunt. Pre-registration is recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register. Free event, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Pre-movie activities:

  • Giveaways
  • D’Amore’s Pizza Truck
  • Kona Ice
  • Wear a costume
  • October Donation Drive — Socktober

SAT, OCT. 22

MORNING HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Advertisement

Enjoy the scenic landscape of Charmlee Wilderness Park on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Check-in is at 8:45 a.m. at 2577 Encinal Canyon Road Malibu. Familiar lookouts will look different in the morning glow.  Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Hiking boots, or sturdy closed-toe shoes, are recommended.  Bring water, and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trails are not stroller friendly. Registration is required for all hikes by visiting MalibuCity.org/Register.

TUES, OCT. 25

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This month’s walk will be at the Point Dume Trail. This will be a beginner’s level walk. RSVP required. Led by Community Services Department staff. At Point Dume Trail. From 9 to 10 a.m. RSVP is required; call the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

WED, OCT. 26

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL FORUM AT MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL

The Malibu High School and Middle School PTSA is co-hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 to 8 p.m. Parents, administrators and students of Malibu High and Middle School will be involved in formulating and asking the questions. Moderated by Ian Roven. Meet the candidates: Marinne Riggins, Ryan Embree, Bill Sampson, Doug Stewart, and Hap Henry.

THUR, OCT. 27

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

Malibu Library Showcase: Local Author Series on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Featuring Ann Stalcup, Carla McCloskey, and Susan Goldman Rubin. Partnership event with the City of Malibu and Malibu Library.

THURS, OCT. 27

DECORATE YOUR OWN READING MUG AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

There are few things more relaxing than curling up with a hot drink and good book. Join us to decorate reading mugs and check out the newest books at the library on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. For teens ages 12 to 17. Registration opens on Oct. 20.

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

FRI, OCT. 28

HALLOWEEN BU-BASH CARNIVAL

Enjoy an afternoon at Malibu Bluffs Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Halloween Bu-Bash Carnival for ages 2-6. The $5 Event Pass includes: art activity, bounce houses*, carnival games, costume cat walk, food trucks, special guests, and trunk-or-treat. Event Passes are available at MalibuCity.org/Halloween. Food trucks and face painting are an additional fee based on vendor prices. *Bounce Houses close at 3:45 p.m.

SAT, OCT. 29

FRIENDS OF THE MALIBU LIBRARY SPOOKTACULAR BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library’s first post-pandemic all categories book sale! Items for sale will include: fiction and nonfiction hardbound books, small and large paperbacks, children’s and young adult, coffee table and art books, audio books, CDs, and DVDs. Most items will be $1 with special items priced as marked. A members-only courtesy hour will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Join online at https://www.friendsofthemalibulibrary.com/ or join the morning of the sale.

SAT, OCT. 29

MALIBU SEARCH AND RESCUE FUNDRAISER

Join the Malibu Search and Rescue Team on the beautiful trails of Paramount Ranch nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, their turf for rescue missions, hike, run, or race either 5K or 10K distance on Saturday, Oct. 29. 10K starts at 7:45 a.m., 5K starts at 8 a.m. and 1K kids run starts at 9 a.m. Event includes food booths, beer garden, kids bounce house, local business booths, post-race prizes raffle, and more. To volunteer or for more information call (844) 920-6727. For details, or where to register go to: https://tinyurl.com/msarrun.

SUN, OCT. 30

TRICKS N TAILS AT THE MALIBU FARMERS MARKET

Animal Rescue – Tricks n’ Tails at The Malibu Farmers Market. Costume booths, kissing booths, photo booths and Halloween giveaways on Sunday, Oct. 30. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress up your furry friend and stop by to support other animals and help them find their furever homes. For further info, direct message @malibufarmersmarket

THURS, NOV. 3

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation announced its November fundraisers. “Soaring to Success” is replacing the annual “Butterfly” event and is one of two major annual fundraisers for the foundation.

Tickets to the Exclusive Wine Pairing Evening on Thursday, Nov 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a limited-ticket evening at the Malibu Lumber Yard (Strange Family Vineyards Tasting Room) featuring Estate wines paired with cheese and charcuterie boards, beautiful harp music, and more. For more information visit, bit.ly/STSexclusivewinepairing .

SAT, NOV. 5 & SUN, NOV. 6

MALIBU HALF MARATHON

The 14th Annual Malibu Half Marathon scenic course offers runners a rare opportunity to run the storied Pacific Coast Highway and experience Malibu. The Malibu 5K Run/Walk takes place on Sat, Nov. 5, and the Malibu Half Marathon takes place on Sun, Nov. 6.

WED, NOV. 9

FREE VACCINE CLINIC AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The LA County Department of Public Health is partnering with the LA County Library to provide free flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, and updated bivalent boosters to people 6 months of age and older, at the Malibu Library on Wed, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No health insurance is required. For more information, go to news briefs.

THURS. NOV, 10

WATER TASTING SERIES: PURE BEER

Come enjoy a beer made with purified water from the Pure Water Project Demonstration Facility! Join us on Nov. 10 for an evening filled with water education, community, and beer. Event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tavern Tomoko & Ladyface Brewery, 29281 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.

The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) has come together to deliver the Pure Water Project, a sustainable solution that improves the health of the Malibu Creek and offers greater water security for its people. The Pure Water Project will use a state-of-the-art water purification process to transform recycled water into drinking water.

ONGOING

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS BEGIN NOV. 4

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions. Their first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, “Oleg,” is the incredible life story of one of the Soviet Union’s most beloved actors. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org . The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org .

Reservations and link requests are FREE for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

NIGHTS OF THE JACK AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Nights of the Jack returns to King Gillette Ranch with interactive experiences such as a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, food trucks, and “The Spookeasy Bar,” which serves specialty spooky cocktails for those 21 and over. There is a half-mile long self-guided tour, which has tons of intricately carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns to see. Event returned Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/nightsofthejack/events/nights-of-the-jack-9-30-49073

HAUNT O’WEEN

Haunt O’ Ween’s 200,000-square-foot playground of Halloween-themed games, performances, rides, and attractions is back in Woodland Hills beginning this Friday, Sept. 30, with the action continuing on select dates through Oct. 31. Go trick-or-treating, walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, and enjoy food and drinks. GA tickets run $36-$44. For more information visit, hauntoween.com.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

The post Calendar of events for the week of 10/20 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Malibu/Pacific Palisades of Commerce to hold “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon”

The newly formed “Malibu/ Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce” has announced details for its upcoming “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon.”  The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Duke’s Malibu restaurant (21150 Pacific Coast Hwy.) A full lunch will be served, including dessert and an open bar, […] The post Malibu/Pacific Palisades of Commerce to hold “2022 Women’s Leadership Awards Luncheon” appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pie delight at Malibu United Methodist Church

The Malibu Pie Festival returns in-person after two-year hiatus By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu times Malibu United Methodist Church welcomed residents and community leaders to the 31st annual Malibu Pie Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The free admission event featured activities, entertainment, and food selections for the whole family, and proceeds from sales […] The post Pie delight at Malibu United Methodist Church appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu’s Best Shot

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants. Help us make the community better.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

CPR instruction given at latest Malibu NSDAR meeting

The Malibu Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Malibu United Methodist Church. Donna Gilbert gave non-certificated CPR instruction, and the chapter presented the 2022 community service award to Karen Smith of the Malibu Creek Docents. Photos courtesy Ann DeMartini/ Malibu NSDAR. The post CPR instruction given at latest Malibu NSDAR meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Volunteers needed for the Tricks n Tails at The Malibu Farmers Market

Volunteers are needed for the Animal Rescue – Tricks n’ Tails at The Malibu Farmers Market. Costume booths, kissing booths, photo booths and Halloween giveaways on Sunday, Oct. 30. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress up your furry friend and stop by to support other animals and help them find their furever homes. For […] The post Volunteers needed for the Tricks n Tails at The Malibu Farmers Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu activism in action at museum soiree

It’s one of the premier events in Hollywood’s social and entertainment circles. Behind the shimmering hedges and fragrant flower-filled rooftop of the Hammer Museum, locals like Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw mingled and dined with the likes of guest and artist Martin Creed, who was wearing his stylized cowboy hat and cherry red neckerchief. Kate […] The post Malibu activism in action at museum soiree appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City Council Candidates 2022 Q&A Part III; Malibu City Council Candidate Jimy Tallal drops out of race

Part three of getting to know your now five candidates campaigning for your vote this November Q&A  By The Malibu Times Editorial Board  On Friday, Oct. 14, Malibu City Council Candidate Jimy Tallal announced that she was dropping out of the race.  Tallal released the following statement:  “I want to thank all of my many […] The post City Council Candidates 2022 Q&A Part III; Malibu City Council Candidate Jimy Tallal drops out of race appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Farmers Market is squeezed out of regular Civic Center location

The organizer of the Malibu Farmers Market is imploring city officials to find a space for the weekly market and gathering space that’s being displaced by construction of the new Santa Monica College satellite campus. Years ago, the Civic Center location was designated for construction amid worries that the market could lose its Sunday spot […] The post Malibu Farmers Market is squeezed out of regular Civic Center location appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

2016 Malibu High School grad’s first article appears in national publication

As a little girl growing up in Malibu, Nancy Walecki was often called “the little girl with the big voice.” She earned the nickname due to her impressive singing ability that was often heard at Webster Elementary talent shows and as a standout member of the award-winning Malibu High School choir that performed at prestigious […] The post 2016 Malibu High School grad’s first article appears in national publication appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

St. Aidans Episcopal Church hosts the 17th annual Harvest of Hope Fundraiser

St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, the 501(c)3 nonprofit held the 17th annual Harvest of Hope Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1, which benefits local organizations such as the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, Interfaith Refugee and Immigration Services (IRIS), and The International Committee of the Red Cross.  “We were overwhelmed this year by the generosity of the Malibu […] The post St. Aidans Episcopal Church hosts the 17th annual Harvest of Hope Fundraiser appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Salt Salon + Shoppe holds Grand Opening party in Point Dume Village last Friday

Last Friday evening, the newly opened women-owned business, Salt Salon + Shoppe, held a Grand Opening bash in Point Dume Village.  It seemed no expense was spared to welcome the community — especially the 20- and 30-somethings —and show off the gorgeous new salon and gift shop. There were cakes decorated with fresh flowers, a […] The post Salt Salon + Shoppe holds Grand Opening party in Point Dume Village last Friday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Traffic crash on PCH leads to power outage Saturday afternoon

A vehicle crashed into a building and utility pole on Pacific Coast Highway around 1:36 p.m. according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills station. The accident caused residents along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive to be without power. Southern California Edison workers were called […] The post Traffic crash on PCH leads to power outage Saturday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Councilmembers disagree with permitting process during the zoning subcommittee meeting

During the City of Malibu’s Zoning Ordinance Revisions and Code Enforcement Council Subcommittee meeting on Wed, Oct. 12, staff considered modifications for temporary use permits for seasonal events and low-impact city events. City of Malibu Contract Planner Joseph Smith started the meeting with a ZORACES review from the April 14 meeting, which addressed considering allowance for TUPs […] The post Councilmembers disagree with permitting process during the zoning subcommittee meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Propelled by Senior Night triumph, Sharks girls volleyball makes playoffs

Malibu Sharks girls volleyball player Lucia Granados put her body on the line late in the Sharks’ regular-season finale against Santa Paula on Oct. 12 in the Malibu High gym.  With the match knotted at two sets apiece, the outside hitter and team captain’s pursuit of volleyball sent her crashing into chairs positioned on the […] The post Propelled by Senior Night triumph, Sharks girls volleyball makes playoffs appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Decker Road to be closed until Friday, Oct. 28 while Caltrans work to prevent future rockslides

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Thursday morning that northbound and southbound State Route 23 (Decker Road) will remain closed from State Route 1 to Lechusa Road/Encinal Canyon Road (just north of Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 72) at least through Friday evening, October 28. Workers are drilling holes to insert anchor rods […] The post Decker Road to be closed until Friday, Oct. 28 while Caltrans work to prevent future rockslides appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Free Vaccine Clinic at The Malibu Library on Nov. 9

LA County Department of Public Health is partnering with LA County Library to provide free flu vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines, and updated bivalent boosters to people 6 months of age and older, at the Malibu Library on Wed, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No health insurance is required. LA County Department of Public […] The post Free Vaccine Clinic at The Malibu Library on Nov. 9 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Organics Recycling Training and Kitchen Caddy Giveaway – Virtual Training Workshop

The City is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a kitchen free caddy, attend this virtual training on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, […] The post Organics Recycling Training and Kitchen Caddy Giveaway – Virtual Training Workshop appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Traffic advisory: alternating lane closures along Malibu Canyon Road on Malibu Crest for maintenance Tues, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be alternating lane closures along Malibu Cyn Rd, between Malibu Crest Dr and the Malibu city limits, on Tues, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as City of Malibu maintenance crews conduct shoulder debris clean-up. Flaggers will be onsite to provide traffic control. Motorists should allow extra time for delays. The post Traffic advisory: alternating lane closures along Malibu Canyon Road on Malibu Crest for maintenance Tues, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Arts Commission accepts donated art piece by David Kramer

To start off the Malibu Arts Commission meeting on Sept. 27, commission members raised questions regarding temporary use permits to host events.   Commissioner Peter Jones asked Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo if the poetry jubilation required a temporary use permit.  “It did not, we kind of go by intended use, and we we’re only […] The post Malibu Arts Commission accepts donated art piece by David Kramer appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Malibu Coalition For Slow Growth

Dear Editor, I write as Co-Founder of the Malibu Coalition for Slow Growth, a thirty-one-year-old organization that is dedicated to working for the preservation of Malibu’s small town character, natural environment, and rural ambiance. We are proud to support Bill Sampson and Ryan Embree for Malibu City Council. In looking over the field of candidates, […] The post Letter to The Editor: Malibu Coalition For Slow Growth appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
963
Followers
894
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy