Calendar of events for the week of 10/20

SAT, OCT. 22

CINEMALIBU AND NEON NIGHT FEATURING ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Pre-movie activities take to place an hour before sunset. The movie begins at sunset, around 6:15 p.m. Stay after the movie to participate in “Neon Night,” a glow-in-the-dark candy hunt. Pre-registration is recommended at MalibuCity.org/Register. Free event, at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Pre-movie activities:

Giveaways

D’Amore’s Pizza Truck

Kona Ice

Wear a costume

October Donation Drive — Socktober

SAT, OCT. 22

MORNING HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy the scenic landscape of Charmlee Wilderness Park on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Check-in is at 8:45 a.m. at 2577 Encinal Canyon Road Malibu. Familiar lookouts will look different in the morning glow. Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Hiking boots, or sturdy closed-toe shoes, are recommended. Bring water, and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trails are not stroller friendly. Registration is required for all hikes by visiting MalibuCity.org/Register.

TUES, OCT. 25

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This month’s walk will be at the Point Dume Trail. This will be a beginner’s level walk. RSVP required. Led by Community Services Department staff. At Point Dume Trail. From 9 to 10 a.m. RSVP is required; call the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

WED, OCT. 26

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL FORUM AT MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL

The Malibu High School and Middle School PTSA is co-hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 to 8 p.m. Parents, administrators and students of Malibu High and Middle School will be involved in formulating and asking the questions. Moderated by Ian Roven. Meet the candidates: Marinne Riggins, Ryan Embree, Bill Sampson, Doug Stewart, and Hap Henry.

THUR, OCT. 27

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

Malibu Library Showcase: Local Author Series on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Featuring Ann Stalcup, Carla McCloskey, and Susan Goldman Rubin. Partnership event with the City of Malibu and Malibu Library.

THURS, OCT. 27

DECORATE YOUR OWN READING MUG AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

There are few things more relaxing than curling up with a hot drink and good book. Join us to decorate reading mugs and check out the newest books at the library on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. For teens ages 12 to 17. Registration opens on Oct. 20.

Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

FRI, OCT. 28

HALLOWEEN BU-BASH CARNIVAL

Enjoy an afternoon at Malibu Bluffs Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Halloween Bu-Bash Carnival for ages 2-6. The $5 Event Pass includes: art activity, bounce houses*, carnival games, costume cat walk, food trucks, special guests, and trunk-or-treat. Event Passes are available at MalibuCity.org/Halloween. Food trucks and face painting are an additional fee based on vendor prices. *Bounce Houses close at 3:45 p.m.

SAT, OCT. 29

FRIENDS OF THE MALIBU LIBRARY SPOOKTACULAR BOOK SALE

Mark your calendars for the Friends of the Library’s first post-pandemic all categories book sale! Items for sale will include: fiction and nonfiction hardbound books, small and large paperbacks, children’s and young adult, coffee table and art books, audio books, CDs, and DVDs. Most items will be $1 with special items priced as marked. A members-only courtesy hour will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Join online at https://www.friendsofthemalibulibrary.com/ or join the morning of the sale.

SAT, OCT. 29

MALIBU SEARCH AND RESCUE FUNDRAISER

Join the Malibu Search and Rescue Team on the beautiful trails of Paramount Ranch nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, their turf for rescue missions, hike, run, or race either 5K or 10K distance on Saturday, Oct. 29. 10K starts at 7:45 a.m., 5K starts at 8 a.m. and 1K kids run starts at 9 a.m. Event includes food booths, beer garden, kids bounce house, local business booths, post-race prizes raffle, and more. To volunteer or for more information call (844) 920-6727. For details, or where to register go to: https://tinyurl.com/msarrun.

SUN, OCT. 30

TRICKS N TAILS AT THE MALIBU FARMERS MARKET

Animal Rescue – Tricks n’ Tails at The Malibu Farmers Market. Costume booths, kissing booths, photo booths and Halloween giveaways on Sunday, Oct. 30. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress up your furry friend and stop by to support other animals and help them find their furever homes. For further info, direct message @malibufarmersmarket

THURS, NOV. 3

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation announced its November fundraisers. “Soaring to Success” is replacing the annual “Butterfly” event and is one of two major annual fundraisers for the foundation.

Tickets to the Exclusive Wine Pairing Evening on Thursday, Nov 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a limited-ticket evening at the Malibu Lumber Yard (Strange Family Vineyards Tasting Room) featuring Estate wines paired with cheese and charcuterie boards, beautiful harp music, and more. For more information visit, bit.ly/STSexclusivewinepairing .

SAT, NOV. 5 & SUN, NOV. 6

MALIBU HALF MARATHON

The 14th Annual Malibu Half Marathon scenic course offers runners a rare opportunity to run the storied Pacific Coast Highway and experience Malibu. The Malibu 5K Run/Walk takes place on Sat, Nov. 5, and the Malibu Half Marathon takes place on Sun, Nov. 6.

WED, NOV. 9

FREE VACCINE CLINIC AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

The LA County Department of Public Health is partnering with the LA County Library to provide free flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, and updated bivalent boosters to people 6 months of age and older, at the Malibu Library on Wed, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No health insurance is required. For more information, go to news briefs.

THURS. NOV, 10

WATER TASTING SERIES: PURE BEER

Come enjoy a beer made with purified water from the Pure Water Project Demonstration Facility! Join us on Nov. 10 for an evening filled with water education, community, and beer. Event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tavern Tomoko & Ladyface Brewery, 29281 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.

The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) has come together to deliver the Pure Water Project, a sustainable solution that improves the health of the Malibu Creek and offers greater water security for its people. The Pure Water Project will use a state-of-the-art water purification process to transform recycled water into drinking water.

ONGOING

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS BEGIN NOV. 4

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions. Their first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, “Oleg,” is the incredible life story of one of the Soviet Union’s most beloved actors. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org . The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org .

Reservations and link requests are FREE for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

NIGHTS OF THE JACK AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Nights of the Jack returns to King Gillette Ranch with interactive experiences such as a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, food trucks, and “The Spookeasy Bar,” which serves specialty spooky cocktails for those 21 and over. There is a half-mile long self-guided tour, which has tons of intricately carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns to see. Event returned Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/nightsofthejack/events/nights-of-the-jack-9-30-49073

HAUNT O’WEEN

Haunt O’ Ween’s 200,000-square-foot playground of Halloween-themed games, performances, rides, and attractions is back in Woodland Hills beginning this Friday, Sept. 30, with the action continuing on select dates through Oct. 31. Go trick-or-treating, walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, and enjoy food and drinks. GA tickets run $36-$44. For more information visit, hauntoween.com.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

