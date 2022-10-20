Rivalry week: Lots of key region games on the schedule in the Rock Hill region

There are 11 games on this week’s football schedule in the Rock Hill region. Most of them are key region contests. All but one of the area schools will be in action Friday night.

Blythewood (3-0, 6-2) at Rock Hill (1-2, 2-6)

Rock Hill needs a win to have a chance at the playoffs. Rock Hill must stop Blythewood’s high powered offense, and they have to be efficient on offense.

Listen: Comporium Channel 103

Clover (2-1, 4-4) at Fort Mill (0-3, 0-8)

Clover stumbled last week against Blythewood. Clover needs a win to keep a firm hold on second place in the region. Fort Mill must slow down Clover’s potent offense. Clover needs to put last week’s game behind them.

Listen: 94.3 FM

Nation Ford (1-2, 2-6) at Spring Valley (2-1, 4-4)

Nation Ford has a lot at stake. A win would put them in third place in the region, while a loss would drop them to fourth. Nation Ford will have to be focused because Spring Valley, which is coming off a win last week, is a tough place to play.

Listen: WRHI.com

Northwestern (3-0, 7-1) at South Pointe (2-1, 6-2)

This is a huge, cross-town rivalry game in Rock Hill, and it is important for bragging rights. The region standings will be impacted, and the winner will claim the Rock Hill City Championship. It does not get much better than that.

Listen: 100.1 FM/1340 AM

Catawba Ridge (3-0, 8-0) at Indian Land (1-2, 5-3)

Catawba Ridge has been excellent all year. They need a win to have at least a tie for first place in the region. Indian Land will have to contain the Catawba Ridge offense and make the most of its offensive possessions.

Listen: 104.1 FM

York (0-3. 4-4) at Lancaster (0-3, 3-5)

Both teams have their backs to the wall, and they are both coming off losses. There is a lot at stake. The loser will be out of postseason contention.

Listen: 107.1 FM

Clinton (2-0, 8-0) at Chester (3-0, 6-3)

This one is for all the marbles in Region 4-3A. Chester has won four in a row, while Clinton comes in ranked in the top 10 in the state. The key for Chester is to stop the powerful offensive attack that Clinton has displayed, while playing ball control and making the most of its offensive possessions.

Listen: 90.3 FM

North Central (1-2, 1-7) at Andrew Jackson (3-0, 6-2)

Andrew Jackson continued its wining ways last Friday night. They enter this weeks’ contest on a six game wining streak. They improve each week, and they do not need to take this week’s opponent lightly. The key for Andrew Jackson is to continue the same level of execution that has produced their current streak.

Buford (2-1, 7-1) at Cheraw (1-2, 2-6)

Buford has had an outstanding season. They need a win to set up a possible showdown with Andrew Jackson for the region title next week. They cannot afford to overlook this week’s opponent.

Lewisville (2-0, 7-1) at Whitmire (2-0, 6-2)

This is a huge game because the winner will be at the top of the region standings. If Lewisville wins they will claim the region title as they will own the tiebreaker with the only two teams that could challenge them. Lewisville has displayed a high powered offense and a stingy defense.

McBee (0-2, 3-5) at Great Falls (0-3, 2-7)

Great Falls is playing its last game of the regular season, and they need a win to make the playoffs. Both teams are still looking for their first region victory. The winner will earn the fourth spot from the region in the playoffs. The home field advantage for Great Falls will help.