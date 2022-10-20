Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Progress reported on task force recommendations for the Wichita-Sedgwick County juvenile justice system
Wichita and Sedgwick County are reporting progress in implementing the recommendations made by a community task force on the juvenile justice system. The task force was created after the September, 2021 death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton during a struggle with staff at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. Wichita police...
kfdi.com
Eight people injured in east Wichita crash
Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County
An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
kfdi.com
Early Voting For November 8th Election Begins Today.
Nov. 1 – Nov. 5. Early voting will be available at the following voting centers beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Nov. 5, voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:. Wichita:. Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave. Machinists...
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Zoo Closes Bird Exhibits to Protect Against Avian Flu
Officials with the Sedgwick County Zoo announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25th, that is would be closing the zoo’s bird exhibits until further notice. This as cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (or HPAI) have been more frequent, with one positive case being reported in Hutchinson. The zoonotic disease has primarily been reported in cases involving migratory waterfowl.
kfdi.com
TSA PreCheck event coming to Wichita
A TSA PreCheck enrollment event is coming to Wichita. This can help you avoid lines at the airport over the holidays. “With the busy holiday season coming soon, this TSA Pre✓® enrollment opportunity couldn’t come at a better time for travelers anticipating long airport lines,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “For approved TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts as they go through airport security. TSA Pre✓® enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy an expedited and efficient screening experience.”
kfdi.com
Early voting begins in Sedgwick County for November general election
The Sedgwick County Election Office began early in-person voting Monday for the November general election, and almost 500 people turned. The Election Office will be open weekdays through November 7th for early voting. There will be 16 satellite locations that will be open from November 1st through November 5th. People...
