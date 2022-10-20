Read full article on original website
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake played Kitty for 19 years, but nearly lost her job when she called the character a 'tramp.'
‘NCIS’ Fans Fear Another Fan-Favorite May Be On His Way Out
Just a few episodes in to season 20 of ‘NCIS,’ fans think the series is setting up for the exit of another fan-favorite character.
Hulu with Live TV review: Getting better
Our Hulu with Live TV review takes a close look at the service. And while it's colorful, robust and effective at recommending new content, it's not perfect.
Barbara Walters’ Dementia Leaves Ex-'The View' Star Frail & Fading Away In NYC Apartment, Sources Reveal
Failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, RadarOnline.com has learned. Whoopi Goldberg gave Barbara, 93, a birthday shoutout this week on The View but viewers raised questions about the legendary newscaster due to her being MIA since 2016. Article continues below...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
How Much Does Blake Shelton Get Paid for 'The Voice'? Here's What to Know
NBC’s critically acclaimed music competition show The Voice returned to the small screen for Season 22 in September. The series sees a host of talented contestants battle it out with the help of their celebrity mentors. But in the end, only one can win the $100,000 grand prize. Article...
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Former America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal died from a fatal overdose of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville. The singer was found dead in his apartment on July 18. He was 41.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Why Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder She Wrote’ Character Never Had a Romantic Relationship on the Show
Angela Lansbury spoke about her time on Murder She Wrote. She explained why her character, Jessica Fletcher, never had a love interest.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
