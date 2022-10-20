Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 12-year-old from Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old who went missing has been found. Deputies said Jaylynn Watts was last seen on Oct. 23 and was believed to be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believed she...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area. Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
Highlighting what's new in the area including Legion Tattoo Society, Savvi Pet Accessories, and El Paso Tacos. The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area. Oconee County online scam warning. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Oconee County Sheriff’s...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night. Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. According to deputies, it appears that...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away early October
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a teen who ran away at the beginning of October. 17-year-old Alexander Bruhn was last seen on Oct. 6, according to police. Bruhn is described as five foot eleven and 120 pounds with long brown hair...
Woman dies in crash on Reidville Rd. in Spartanburg Co.
A woman died in a crash late Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges
A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. A man is arrested after shooting a woman in the head. Shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Gallegos-Ramirez faces charges including attempted murder.
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
FOX Carolina
Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
FOX Carolina
National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
Man dies after falling off mountain in North Carolina, deputies say
LINEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died after falling off a mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. they received reports that a person was missing after being seen on Grandfather Mountain. The person, who has not been...
Fire under investigation at Upstate business
An early morning fire Monday is under investigation at Greenville County business.
my40.tv
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
