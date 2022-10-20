Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.
Car hydroplanes, crashes into parked state police cruiser on I-84: Troopers
HARTFORD, Conn. — A crash involving a Connecticut State Police cruiser closed lanes on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said that the crash happened on I-84 west in the area of exit 48 in Hartford. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed around 5 a.m. The highway lanes have since reopened.
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
New England Patriots honor fallen Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots honored the two fallen Bristol police officers at Monday's game at Gillette Stadium with a pregame moment of silence. Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed on Oct.12 after responding to a domestic violence call, which led to gunfire.
Out-of-state police officers visit Bristol police memorial after fallen officers' funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. — The city of Bristol leaned on one another Friday night after what was an emotional joint funeral for the two fallen officers. Support was being poured in not just from neighboring towns and cities, but from other states. It was just last week when Lt. Dustin...
2 teens charged after firing shots, stealing car: Southington police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing charges after Southington police said they stole a car and fired shots from a handgun. Police were called to Garden Path Florist on Shuttle Meadow Road around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
Virginia family travels to Bristol to honor fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Ever since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot to death in an ambush last week, support for these fallen heroes, their families and police, in general, has grown. And many, including the officers' families, are hopeful their deaths will give new...
Funeral services held for fallen Bristol officers Lt. DeMonte, Sgt. Hamzy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of people and first responders from across the country made their way to Rentschler Field to say goodbye to fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte and Hamzy, who served with the Bristol Police Department, were shot and killed in the...
Fines, prison time possible for removing, damaging political signs in Conn.
ENFIELD, Conn. — The November 8th Election is just two weeks away and the yard signs showing support for political candidates or proposals are spread out across the state. In Enfield, signs placed at a local business have stirred up discussion about which party was allowed to have signs posted after security footage shows people removing the opposing parties' signs.
Connecticut Haunts: The Curioporium in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is taking a look at all things spooky and scary in Connecticut for the final week before Halloween!. The Curioporium is an immersive experience that includes six themed rooms full of unique spooky items, complete with storytelling from on-site staff. Each room is filled with...
Historic preservation groups push to keep Connecticut history alive at old burying grounds
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historical groups are digging deep to uncover parts of Connecticut history they worry could be lost forever: Old burying grounds in cities and towns that are home to the grave sites of prominent local figures. The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance...
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
Raising Cane's fast food chicken restaurant coming to Connecticut next year
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has died after being fatally shot overnight Friday, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot. Police found an unresponsive man, identified as Raymond Lewis,...
3 Fairfield County high schools districts receive hoax active shooter calls: School officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in Fairfield County are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at three different high schools. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe" that...
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0