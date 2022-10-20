ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.
BRISTOL, CT
Car hydroplanes, crashes into parked state police cruiser on I-84: Troopers

HARTFORD, Conn. — A crash involving a Connecticut State Police cruiser closed lanes on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said that the crash happened on I-84 west in the area of exit 48 in Hartford. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed around 5 a.m. The highway lanes have since reopened.
HARTFORD, CT
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
Virginia family travels to Bristol to honor fallen officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — Ever since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot to death in an ambush last week, support for these fallen heroes, their families and police, in general, has grown. And many, including the officers' families, are hopeful their deaths will give new...
BRISTOL, CT
Fines, prison time possible for removing, damaging political signs in Conn.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The November 8th Election is just two weeks away and the yard signs showing support for political candidates or proposals are spread out across the state. In Enfield, signs placed at a local business have stirred up discussion about which party was allowed to have signs posted after security footage shows people removing the opposing parties' signs.
ENFIELD, CT
Connecticut Haunts: The Curioporium in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is taking a look at all things spooky and scary in Connecticut for the final week before Halloween!. The Curioporium is an immersive experience that includes six themed rooms full of unique spooky items, complete with storytelling from on-site staff. Each room is filled with...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has died after being fatally shot overnight Friday, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot. Police found an unresponsive man, identified as Raymond Lewis,...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford, CT
