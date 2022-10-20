Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ACT of CT partners with Rodier Flowers to give gamblers a seat at the table
In ACT of CT's musical, the GUYS AND DOLLS “gamblers” must wear red carnations in order to get into the floating crap game (“you all got your red carnations? It’s like a password!”)… What better place than Rodier Flowers right here in Ridgefield!. Thank...
Abstract 11 Painters on Exhibit at The Meeting House
"Emotional Rescue," an Abstract 11 group show at The Meeting House in Ridgebury continues through October 30th. The Abstract 11 group has been painting together for about five years. "We all came together when each of us signed up for an abstract class at the Guild with Rachel Volpone. We...
Ridgefield's Peter Parley Schoolhouse has some tricks and treats planned for this Sunday!
The Peter Parley Schoolhouse has some tricks and treats planned for Sunday, Oct. 30, the final Sunday at the Schoolhouse for 2022. The former West Lane District school is known for having educated Samuel G. Goodrich, whose nom de plume was Peter Parley when he wrote texts for young scholars.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Mẹcha Noodle Bar
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Mẹcha Noodle...
The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s Offers Thanksgiving To Go 2022
ORDER BY - Friday, Nov. 18th. PICK UP LOCATION: 2748 Post Road, Stamford/Darien Border.
Longtime Ridgefield resident Josephine Mallucci, 94, has died
Josephine "Giuseppina" Mallucci, 94, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Evo Mallucci, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in La Mesa, California. Mrs. Mallucci was born in Monterado, Province of Ancona, Italy on March 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Cesare and Dorotea (Cesaretti) Santini. She attended schools in Italy.
Ridgefield High School Junior Wins Photography Prize!
ASAP! selected RHS Junior Charli McLemore's gorgeous photograph to be in its annual Celebration of Young Photographers. The organization received 379 submissions addressing the theme of "Adventure" from 46 schools across the state. They will display the top 60 photographs and honor the photographers at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot, CT on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: REGO GEAR
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT REGO GEAR!
Karla Murtaugh is proud to be part of Compass, #8 on Crain’s New York Business Fast 50 for 2022
COMPASS Real Estate was just named #8 on Crain’s New York Business Fast 50 for 2022 and Karla Murtaugh couldn't be prouder. The FAST 50 measures revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, showing COMPASS grew 626% during that period. As principal of the Karla Murtaugh Homes Team, Karla is also the founding real estate agent of Compass CT's Ridgefield office.
Danbury Hat Tricks and Fairfield County Bank Celebrate Local Veterans and Military Members
The Danbury Hat Tricks and Fairfield County Bank are proud to announce Military Appreciation Night on Friday, November 11th when the Hat Tricks take on the Elmira Mammoth. The puck drops at 7:30 pm. The Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank welcome all active and retired members of United States...
SHU Collaborates with McBride Foundation's Fencing Program
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s NCAA Division I fencing team has embarked on a collaboration with The Willie and Sandra McBride Foundation, which has started a fencing program for middle school students in Bridgeport. The SHU men’s and women’s fencing teams aim to send four or five athletes once...
Fairfield County Nonprofits Receive $400,000 in Grants Aimed at Eliminating Educational Disparities
Ten Fairfield County nonprofits will soon have access to $400,000 in new funding from the Fairfield County Business Collaborative for Education Equity. The Collaborative is a coalition of businesses that have committed to reducing and eliminating educational disparities among Fairfield County’s most vulnerable pre-K through 12+ students, their parents and guardians, as well as teachers and staff. Today’s announcement marks the Collaborative’s second round of grants and will help amplify the work of leading education nonprofits across Fairfield County.
New Canaan Police Celebrate Promotions of Lieutenant David Payne and Sergeant Rex Sprosta
Congratulations are in order for the recent promotions of New Canaan Police Lieutenant David Payne and Sergeant Rex Sprosta. Both were promoted earlier this year and were officially recognized last night in a ceremony with family, police commissioners and fellow officers. A Medical Service award was also given to Sergeant...
Ridgefield Police Dept. holds annual department inspection and new laws class
On October 19th, the Ridgefield Police Department held its annual Department Inspection and New Laws class. During this time, the Shift Commanders inspect all Officers under their command, then Chief Kreitz recognizes Officers for their accomplishments and any awards received within the past year. Pictured below are all three shifts,...
Wilton High School Recognized as Special Olympics Unified Champion School
A Salute to Excellence: Celebrating the Unified Sports Team - Wilton Unified. At the Wilton Public Schools October 20th Wilton Public Schools Board of Education meeting, the BOE celebrated the Unified Sports team, Wilton Unified, with a Salute to Excellence and announced that Wilton High School has once again been recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.
Shapiro Appointed to Ridgefield Board of Finance
The Ridgefield Board of Finance approved Joe Shapiro to fill a vacancy created by Karen Ogden’s resignation. Shapiro was endorsed to fill the vacancy by the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee. A 41-year Ridgefield resident, Shapiro received a law degree from New York University School of Law and began his...
New Canaan Travel Alert: Detours on Lakeview Ave Due to Construction
Beginning today, Monday, October 24, water line construction will begin on Lakeview Avenue between New Norwalk Road and Millport Avenue. Hours for the construction are expected to be 7am-3pm, Monday through Friday. Due to the scope of the work traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Access to the...
Redding Letter: Vote for Toni Boucher on Election Day!
When considering the candidates for the upcoming 26th Senate District, the differences between Ceci Maher and Toni Boucher could not be more illuminating. Like most of the country, many of Connecticut's residents face rising gas prices, soaring inflation, and rampant crime. Sure, there are some that are wealthy enough to weather these problems, but most Connecticut residents cannot. Faced with these voter concerns and the likelihood that voters are willing to vote for change, Ms. Maher does what all progressives do, she gives lip service to those issues and then runs a scare campaign against Ms. Boucher arguing that if Ms. Boucher is elected, Connecticut's gun laws, women's reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights will be repealed. Since the entire state government is controlled by the Democratic Party, we all know that is little more than nonsense.
Ridgefield High School Candidates’ Assembly and Mock Election
On Monday, October 17th, Ridgefield High School seniors welcomed several candidates running for public office to their annual Candidates Assembly. Accepting the invitation to attend were incumbent Congressman Jim Himes (D) and challenger Jayme Stevenson (R) running for the 4th Congressional District; Toni Boucher (R) and Ceci Maher (D) running for the open 26th CT State Senate District, and incumbent Julie Kushner (D) and challenger Michelle Coelho, (R) running for the 24th State Senate District. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michelle Coelho was unable to attend.
Milford Police and Fire Departments respond to medical emergency, arrest resident with Cruely to Persons
Milford Police and Fire Departments report that on October 11, 2022, they responded to a medical emergency at 5 Schooner Lane, Apartment 3L where they found a 37-year-old female from Farmington, CT deceased. "After a lengthy investigation, the resident of Apartment 3L, David Edward Vasquez, 35, of 5 Schooner Ln,...
